All Lost Page locations of Byodoin Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Byodoin Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is in the Yamashiro region. The area has two Lost Pages, but its large size makes discovering the collectibles difficult. However, as the temple is danger-free, you can take your time to navigate the area thoroughly. Upon collecting the pages, the game will reward you with several XP and a Knowledge Point.
To aid you attain these rewards, we will guide you on how to find both Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows' Byodoin Temple.
Where to find the Byodoin Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
To access Byodoin Temple, you must travel to the Ogura Pond sub-region in the Yamashiro region. The temple is on the northern side of the sub-region, and the closest viewpoint to fast-travel is Ogura Peak.
Both of its Lost Pages are scattered around the location, and successfully finding them will grant you 500 XP and one Knowledge Point. It's recommended to use Naoe in this scenario, as her grappling hook and efficient climbing mechanics will be needed.
Here are the locations of both Lost Pages found in Byodoin Temple:
Lost Page 1
After entering Byodoin Temple, proceed north to find a small open hut. Use the Focus Mode feature to pinpoint the location of the first Lost Page and collect it.
Lost Page 2
The second one is on the rooftop of one of the main temple buildings. Proceed to the west side of the area, climb the temple building using Naoe's grappling hook, and collect the page from the rooftop.
The game will notify you about the rewards immediately after collecting the pages. Getting the Knowledge Points by exploring the temples and shrines is quite valuable, as these upgrade your character's Knowledge Rank. Subsequently, you can unlock notable active and passive skills.
