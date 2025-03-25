All Lost Page locations of Daikichiji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Daikichiji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is located in the northeast corner of the Omi region. It features two Lost Pages that must be collected: getting them will reward you with XP and a Knowledge Point. While the pages are in uncomplicated locations, finding them with the Focus Mode can be difficult because of the snow-capped environment.

This guide provides the exact locations of the Daikichiji Temple Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Daikichiji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Daikichiji Temple is in the northeastern part of the Omi region. Notably, the nearest viewpoint for fast-traveling purposes is the Odani Destroyed Tenshu in the Goshiki Outlands area.

The temple is free from enemies, so you can take your time finding the Lost Pages. Furthermore, it is recommended to use Naoe in this scenario because of her prominent parkouring mechanics.

Here are the locations of both Lost Pages of Daikichiji Temple:

Lost Page 1

Location of the first Lost Page in Daikichiji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After entering the Daikichiji Temple area, use the stairs to go up and reach the southwest part of the location. Then, use the Focus Mode to detect the first Lost Page, which is on the floor inside a broken house.

Lost Page 2

Location of the second Lost Page in Daikichiji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Afterward, use the stairs again to ascend: you will eventually come across a large tree at the cliff's edge. Climb the tree and follow its long branch to the end to discover the second Lost Page.

After collecting both Lost Pages, a notification will pop up, showcasing your reward of 500 XP and one Knowledge Point. Farming Knowledge Points is important because they are needed to increase your Knowledge Rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows. With that, you can unlock some abilities for Naoe and Yasuke.

The Daikichiji Temple area also boasts the Godai of Void, a former student of Shotei. You can defeat him to obtain the Call of the Void, a Legendary Tanto weapon for Naoe.

