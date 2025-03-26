All Lost Page locations of Tenryuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Tenryuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is located in the Yamashiro region. You can find three Lost Pages there, and successfully obtaining them will grant you notable rewards. However, moving around in this temple is not simple, as the area is restricted. So, if you get spotted, the enemies will immediately start attacking you.

This guide showcases the locations of all three Tenryuji Temple Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Tenryuji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To reach Tenryuji Temple in AC Shadows, navigate to the eastern part of the Yamashiro region. The temple is located on the east side of Kyoto, and the closest viewpoint to fast travel is Nijo Tenshu.

Although the vicinity of Tenryuji Temple presents no threats, upon entering the premises, enemies will begin to attack when they detect you. Therefore, it is recommended to use Naoe's stealth mechanics to stay hidden by navigating through the building rooftops.

Here are the locations of all three Lost Pages of Tenryuji Temple:

Lost Page 1

Location of the first Lost Page in Tenryuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Before entering Tenryuji Temple, utilize Naoe's grappling hook to access the rooftops of the various buildings. Subsequently, navigate to the southeastern section of the area to retrieve the first Lost Page, located atop one of the structures.

Lost Page 2

Location of the second Lost Page in Tenryuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Next, jump across some of the rooftops of the buildings to reach a tower in the northeast. There, you can find the second Lost Page in front of a large bell.

Lost Page 3

Location of the third Lost Page in Tenryuji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Acquiring the final Lost Page can be challenging. It is located in the center of a waterbody encircled by enemies. Furthermore, the lake will be frozen if you visit this location during winter.

So, your best bet would be to approach the designated location (indicated in the image above) from outside the temple wall. Quickly collect the Lost Page, which is situated atop a stone, and make your exit by leaping over the temple wall.

While the Lost Pages are in straightforward spots, visibility will be an issue when using the Focus Mode to pinpoint the pages' locations during winter. If you manage to collect all three pages, the game will reward you with 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.

