All new events in FragPunk Season 3

FragPunk Season 3 is out, and the latest season definitely has a lot of content in store for players. One of the biggest highlights of the newest seasonal update is defintiely all the events that have been planned for the community. Alongside them, we also have new Shard Cards, a range of balance updates, a new Lancer, and much more.In this article, we will explore the different events that will pop up throughout the duration of FragPunk Season 3. Read below to know more. Exploring the upcoming new events in FragPunk Season 3As per the official FragPunk Season 3 patch notes, here are the new events that will surface throughout the course of the season:Acme 24 News: Halloween EditionAfter the toys leave Acme, another conspiracy is brewing. Acme 24 Hours will regularly update the stories. Players will be able to log in and receive a range of rewards, such as Lobby Wallpaper, new Stickers, and much more.Witch Moon Purchase RewardsA brand new Purchase Reward has launched for the new season! After recharging FragPunk Coins, players can log in for seven consecutive days to receive a substantial bonus of FragPunk Coins!Snake Spot Collaboration Event: Friendship WheelSnake Spot and its friends have arrived in Acme! A brand new crossover-themed event is about to launch. By participating in the event, players can earn a variety of exclusive rewards, including stickers, name cards, and arm ornaments featuring Snake Spot, Sharkitty, and Annoying Bird!Read more: What can we expect from FragPunk Season 3?Lancer: CounterfeitThe brand new Lancer Counterfeit is now live! Experience this new character and complete challenges to claim rewards including Counterfeit's Superb Lancer skin - Night Prowler, Witch Moon: Sticker Pack*1, Basic Sticker Pack *1,1000 Glunite Coins, and much more!Witch Moon ChallengesThe new Lancer and new modes are here! Come and experience the exciting new content of Season 3! Complete challenges to claim rewards including Headwear - Ballet Latte, Ultra Can x1, Witch Moon: Sticker Pack*1, Basic Sticker Pack x1, and more.Blitz BalletThe &quot;Blitz Ballet&quot; limited-time mode is set to return, offering double health and enhanced mobility for a brand new combat experience. Participate in the event to claim rewards including the Arm Ornament &quot;Toy Jester&quot;, Card Sleeve - Antique Patterns, Ultra Can x1, Basic Sticker Pack x3, Witch Moon - Sticker Pack x1, Basic Decoration Pack x1, and more.New Shard Cards Vol. 1Here come new Shard Cards! On October 9th, Vol. 1 adds brand-new Shard Cards to the battle. During the event, these newly updated Shard Cards will appear more frequently in Shard Clash and Chaos Clash.Seasonal LoginNew season, new vibe! Log in during the event period to claim rewards, including Headwear - Headshot, Ultra Can x2, Witch Moon - Sticker Pack x6, Witch Moon - Decoration Pack x1, and 550 Glunite Coins.