All new events in FragPunk Season 3

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:12 GMT
new events in FragPunk Season 3
Toys to Terror event in FragPunk Season 3 (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk Season 3 is out, and the latest season definitely has a lot of content in store for players. One of the biggest highlights of the newest seasonal update is defintiely all the events that have been planned for the community. Alongside them, we also have new Shard Cards, a range of balance updates, a new Lancer, and much more.

In this article, we will explore the different events that will pop up throughout the duration of FragPunk Season 3. Read below to know more.

Exploring the upcoming new events in FragPunk Season 3

As per the official FragPunk Season 3 patch notes, here are the new events that will surface throughout the course of the season:

Acme 24 News: Halloween Edition

  • After the toys leave Acme, another conspiracy is brewing. Acme 24 Hours will regularly update the stories. Players will be able to log in and receive a range of rewards, such as Lobby Wallpaper, new Stickers, and much more.
Witch Moon Purchase Rewards

  • A brand new Purchase Reward has launched for the new season! After recharging FragPunk Coins, players can log in for seven consecutive days to receive a substantial bonus of FragPunk Coins!

Snake Spot Collaboration Event: Friendship Wheel

  • Snake Spot and its friends have arrived in Acme! A brand new crossover-themed event is about to launch. By participating in the event, players can earn a variety of exclusive rewards, including stickers, name cards, and arm ornaments featuring Snake Spot, Sharkitty, and Annoying Bird!
Lancer: Counterfeit

  • The brand new Lancer Counterfeit is now live! Experience this new character and complete challenges to claim rewards including Counterfeit's Superb Lancer skin - Night Prowler, Witch Moon: Sticker Pack*1, Basic Sticker Pack *1,1000 Glunite Coins, and much more!

Witch Moon Challenges

  • The new Lancer and new modes are here! Come and experience the exciting new content of Season 3! Complete challenges to claim rewards including Headwear - Ballet Latte, Ultra Can x1, Witch Moon: Sticker Pack*1, Basic Sticker Pack x1, and more.
Blitz Ballet

  • The "Blitz Ballet" limited-time mode is set to return, offering double health and enhanced mobility for a brand new combat experience. Participate in the event to claim rewards including the Arm Ornament "Toy Jester", Card Sleeve - Antique Patterns, Ultra Can x1, Basic Sticker Pack x3, Witch Moon - Sticker Pack x1, Basic Decoration Pack x1, and more.

New Shard Cards Vol. 1

  • Here come new Shard Cards! On October 9th, Vol. 1 adds brand-new Shard Cards to the battle. During the event, these newly updated Shard Cards will appear more frequently in Shard Clash and Chaos Clash.
Seasonal Login

  • New season, new vibe! Log in during the event period to claim rewards, including Headwear - Headshot, Ultra Can x2, Witch Moon - Sticker Pack x6, Witch Moon - Decoration Pack x1, and 550 Glunite Coins.

That's everything that you need to know about the new events in FragPunk Season 3.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

