  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

All Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 22, 2025 21:41 GMT
Cover
A guide to all the Noah Rich bonding conversations and where they take place in the game (Image via SEGA)

Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are events where Majima can trigger conversations with his savior. As the name suggests, doing so helps strengthen the connection between them. While doing so might take time, completing this thread will permanently buff your ally's abilities.

Ad

This article guides you on all the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Exploring all the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Noah Rich is the one who saves Majima&#039;s life after he ends up on the island (Image via SEGA)
Noah Rich is the one who saves Majima's life after he ends up on the island (Image via SEGA)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

What are bond chat locations?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is a returning mechanic from Like A Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth. In this game, Majima will have a few central allies closely related to him. Majima can initiate chats with them at different locations. These will increase his bond with them.

Drink Links are major checkpoints in this process where Majima will have a drink with them and engage in a conversation. Maxing out Majima's bond with them will increase their level caps and buff their skill.

Ad

There are a total of five characters you can initiate chats with:

  • Noah
  • Masaru
  • Jason
  • Saejima
  • Minami & Nishida

Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a lot of places where you start a chat with Noah (Image via SEGA)
There are a lot of places where you start a chat with Noah (Image via SEGA)

There are 30 locations where you can initiate chat locations with Noah. These will show up as pink heart ticket icons on the map. However, they will unlock in batches as you progress through the story and fulfill certain prerequisites. They are as follows:

Ad
Location 1-9After you've completed substory 2 — 'The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer'.
Location 10-29When Kei shows Majima the Aloha Links App and explains how to use it.
Ad

While you'll unlock the latter half of locations after getting introduced to the Aloha Links app, you won't be able to access most of these spots until you get access to the western region of Honolulu. This will unlock after you've completed the introduction to Alo-Happy Tours.

Meanwhile, the 30th bond chat location unlocks after you've acquired $10,000 and 15 crew members. This is a part of the main story, where Majima needs to upgrade the Goromaru to participate in Madlantis' pirate ship battles.

Ad

All the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are as follows:

Chat Names

Chat Location

Trying New Things

Aloha Beach (West)

Manners Or Moxie

Aloha Beach (West)

Treasure At The End Of The Rainbow

Aloha Beach (East)

Complex Movies

Aloha Beach (East)

Be Careful Out There

Aloha Beach (West), At Sea

The Smell Of Home

Tsubaki Street, Little Japan

Chicken Lover

Makani Avenue, Little Japan

Books are for Grownups

Makani Avenue, Little Japan

A New Way To Play

Sakura Street, Little Japan

What's in a Shrine?

Sakura Street, Little Japan

Entrepreneurial Training

Waikiki Street (East)

Mysterious Souvenirs

Waikiki Street (West)

When You Gotta Go

Worldwide Market Village, West Waikiki

Just the Right Heat

Aloha Street, West Waikiki

Employee Benefits

Crystal Aloha Resort, South Waikiki

Dream Cars

River Street, Aloha Bridge

Colorful Food

River Street, Aloha Bridge

Stairway to Adulthood

Anaconda Harbor Park, Harbor Park

A Future Star?

Anaconda Harbor Park, Harbor Park

Our Reliable Captain

Anaconda Shopping Center, Anaconda

I've Always Wanted to Do That

Anaconda Shopping Center, Anaconda

Don't Get Lost!

Anaconda Shopping Center, Anaconda

Tragic Backstory

Twilight Dr, Cultural District

Spooked

Twilight Dr, Cultural District

A Discerning Man

Night Street, Cultural District

Noah's Art

Art Walls, Cultural District

Partners in Crime

Downtown Street, Downtown

How to Appreciate Flowers

Candle Street, Downtown

Passion and Fruit

Golden Grace Greengrocer, Chinatown

A Sweet Suite

Anaconda Harbor Park, Harbor Park

Ad

Drink Links

Helping Noah explore the world is one of Majima&#039;s goals besides recovering his lost memories (Image via SEGA)
Helping Noah explore the world is one of Majima's goals besides recovering his lost memories (Image via SEGA)

Noah's Drink Links will open up after you complete the 10th, 20th, and 30th Bond chat with him. These cutscenes will provide a list of dialogues from which you're supposed to choose one.

Ad

The right option will increase your bond with him. You can initiate Noah's drink links immediately after they unlock or complete all the bond chats and then activate them together. These events will take place at the Revolve bar. Completing the final drink link will increase Noah's max level and buff his support skill to Rallying Cry Bonded, where he gradually restores all ally HP and reduces damage incurred from enemies.

Ad

This was a guide on all the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Also check out our other features of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii -

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी