All Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are events where Majima can trigger conversations with his savior. As the name suggests, doing so helps strengthen the connection between them. While doing so might take time, completing this thread will permanently buff your ally's abilities.

This article guides you on all the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Exploring all the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Noah Rich is the one who saves Majima's life after he ends up on the island (Image via SEGA)

What are bond chat locations?

This is a returning mechanic from Like A Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth. In this game, Majima will have a few central allies closely related to him. Majima can initiate chats with them at different locations. These will increase his bond with them.

Drink Links are major checkpoints in this process where Majima will have a drink with them and engage in a conversation. Maxing out Majima's bond with them will increase their level caps and buff their skill.

There are a total of five characters you can initiate chats with:

Noah

Masaru

Jason

Saejima

Minami & Nishida

Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a lot of places where you start a chat with Noah (Image via SEGA)

There are 30 locations where you can initiate chat locations with Noah. These will show up as pink heart ticket icons on the map. However, they will unlock in batches as you progress through the story and fulfill certain prerequisites. They are as follows:

Location 1-9 After you've completed substory 2 — 'The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer'. Location 10-29 When Kei shows Majima the Aloha Links App and explains how to use it.

While you'll unlock the latter half of locations after getting introduced to the Aloha Links app, you won't be able to access most of these spots until you get access to the western region of Honolulu. This will unlock after you've completed the introduction to Alo-Happy Tours.

Meanwhile, the 30th bond chat location unlocks after you've acquired $10,000 and 15 crew members. This is a part of the main story, where Majima needs to upgrade the Goromaru to participate in Madlantis' pirate ship battles.

All the Noah Rich bond chat locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are as follows:

Chat Names Chat Location Trying New Things Aloha Beach (West) Manners Or Moxie Aloha Beach (West) Treasure At The End Of The Rainbow Aloha Beach (East) Complex Movies Aloha Beach (East) Be Careful Out There Aloha Beach (West), At Sea The Smell Of Home Tsubaki Street, Little Japan Chicken Lover Makani Avenue, Little Japan Books are for Grownups Makani Avenue, Little Japan A New Way To Play Sakura Street, Little Japan What's in a Shrine? Sakura Street, Little Japan Entrepreneurial Training Waikiki Street (East) Mysterious Souvenirs Waikiki Street (West) When You Gotta Go Worldwide Market Village, West Waikiki Just the Right Heat Aloha Street, West Waikiki Employee Benefits Crystal Aloha Resort, South Waikiki Dream Cars River Street, Aloha Bridge Colorful Food River Street, Aloha Bridge Stairway to Adulthood Anaconda Harbor Park, Harbor Park A Future Star? Anaconda Harbor Park, Harbor Park Our Reliable Captain Anaconda Shopping Center, Anaconda I've Always Wanted to Do That Anaconda Shopping Center, Anaconda Don't Get Lost! Anaconda Shopping Center, Anaconda Tragic Backstory Twilight Dr, Cultural District Spooked Twilight Dr, Cultural District A Discerning Man Night Street, Cultural District Noah's Art Art Walls, Cultural District Partners in Crime Downtown Street, Downtown How to Appreciate Flowers Candle Street, Downtown Passion and Fruit Golden Grace Greengrocer, Chinatown A Sweet Suite Anaconda Harbor Park, Harbor Park

Drink Links

Helping Noah explore the world is one of Majima's goals besides recovering his lost memories (Image via SEGA)

Noah's Drink Links will open up after you complete the 10th, 20th, and 30th Bond chat with him. These cutscenes will provide a list of dialogues from which you're supposed to choose one.

The right option will increase your bond with him. You can initiate Noah's drink links immediately after they unlock or complete all the bond chats and then activate them together. These events will take place at the Revolve bar. Completing the final drink link will increase Noah's max level and buff his support skill to Rallying Cry Bonded, where he gradually restores all ally HP and reduces damage incurred from enemies.

