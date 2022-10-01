All PS5 first-party games that are announced and rumored for 2023

2022 has been exceptional for the PS5, and though the year has not ended yet, there are several games that could be released next year. Each gaming presentation and expo has something to tease gamers with. In addition, there are always rumors and leaks that suggest other titles might be coming.

None of these PS5 games have confirmed release dates, but many hope they will still show up in 2023. Release dates can always change, even up to the month of a game’s given launch date.

What games are potentially coming to PS5 in 2023?

1) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Fans know Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to the PS5, it’s only a matter of when, not if. Revealed a year ago, the sequel will still follow both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they protect New York City from a number of villains.

Though Venom has been confirmed as an antagonist for the game, he’s not the only one. The trailer also seemed to tease Kraven the Hunter, another of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes.

Developer Insomniac Games confirmed that there will be plenty of familiar supervillains for the two web-slingers to tackle and overcome. The overarching story is not yet known, but the game is on its way, hopefully next year for the PS5.

Release Date: 2023

2) The Last of Us Factions

The Last of Us Factions is the multiplayer aspect of the series, but The Last of Us 2 did not receive this on the PS5. It was going to be a part of the initial release, but things have since changed, and it’s currently slated to be a standalone in The Last of Us’s universe.

Unfortunately, there’s simply not much known about the game yet other than it’s going to be a multiplayer title.

A bit of concept art has been shown off, and it is known that it’s as big as single-player games. It is also supposed to have its own story within the narrative. It will likely also have players picking a faction in the game’s world and do battle with players who didn’t side with them.

Release Date: 2023?

3) Marvel’s Wolverine

Another game revealed last year, Marvel’s Wolverine could be released in 2023 for the PS5. However, it’s still very much in its early development, so there’s no telling if that's true.

One thing is certainly known - it’s going to star James Howlett, better known to some as Logan or Wolverine. Since this is also an Insomniac Games title, it’s fair to assume that this is going to be a quick-paced, action title where Wolverine slices and dices his way through a number of familiar, powerful foes.

Release Date: 2023?

4) Horizon Call of the Mountain

Revealed this year in the June 2022 State of Play, this PS5 exclusive is set in the Horizon universe. Unlike its predecessors, it’s a VR game, and Horizon Call of the Mountain could be what the PSVR2 needs to convince people to purchase the hardware.

However, unlike previous games, a new protagonist has been revealed, Ryas. A former Carja soldier is out for redemption and will travel through Carja and Nora lands to get it. It's a new way to experience the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon, and hopefully it will arrive next year.

Release Date: 2023?

5) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

The most popular Star Wars game of all time is officially being remade, but there is a constant rumor that the game is going to be delayed, or is going through trouble. Embracer Group, the development company working on the game, did recently confirm they switched development teams.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still on the way for the PS5 though, and will cover the entirety of the original 2003 release. As of this writing, there’s no telling if there's a particular release date, but fans can look forward to the story and characters they love, only with a much more modern look and feel.

Fans can certainly look forward to some returning voices as well, such as Jennifer Hale. She’s confirmed to be returning to play Bastila Shan again.

Release Date: 2023?

Unfortunately, not many of these games have release dates confirmed, but fans are hopeful that they will be released sometime in 2023 for the PS5. Either way, 2023 is shaping up to be quite the exciting year for PlayStation fans.

