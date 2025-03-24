Finding the riddle solutions in Assassin's Creed Shadows is as important as mastering stealth and combat. The puzzles you come across in the game challenge you unlike anything else, requiring logic and observation to crack. Solving them isn't only an improvement to your immersion — it also offers special rewards that can be extremely valuable in your quest.

This guide covers all riddle solutions in AC Shadows, detailing where to find them and what you’ll earn for solving them.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated as more riddles are discovered.

Listing all riddle solutions from Assassin's Creed Shadows

Riddle solutions are another aspects of this stealth title (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

First riddle solution – Sakai (What Sucks in from the Bottom and Lets Out from the Mouth?)

The first riddle appears early in the game while playing as Yasuke in Sakai. Near the Kakurega, you’ll encounter a mysterious man who offers a wager — betting Mon on whether you can correctly answer his riddle solutions.

“What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?”

The correct answer is:

“Is it tobacco smoke?”

Picking the right response earns you the man’s respect, and he gives you a choice:

Take back your Mon with an additional bonus for answering correctly. Refuse the money in favor of a more valuable hidden reward.

Second riddle solution – Katano Kakurega (Which Province Does the Seashell Come From?)

The second riddle can be found in the Katano Kakurega. Here, a noblewoman appears, presenting you with a small seashell and asking which province it comes from. If she doesn’t appear, switch to Naoe to increase your chances of encountering her.

She asks:

"If you are so clever, then answer this. Which province does the seashell come from?"

The correct response is:

“I believe it’s from Wakasa.”

Answering correctly grants you a special reward (A free scout spot refill and a world rumor reveal), making it worth your time to engage with these riddles rather than skipping them.

