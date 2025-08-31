All Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta and their locations

The Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta are a set of collectibles that you can find while exploring the vast jungles of the USSR. Similar to the original MGS3, the remake also features a Secret Theater mode that will allow you to experience alternate takes on various scenarios, including a secret ending. This includes both the old Secret Theater scenes and some new ones.

Let's take a look at all of the Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta and where to find them.

Where to find all Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

Here are all of the locations where you can find Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Certain guards hold the Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Konami)

The Beginning is the End - Dremuchij North: Find the soldier with a reel attached to his chest. This will likely be the first guard you encounter

Find the soldier with a reel attached to his chest. This will likely be the first guard you encounter Gotcha This Time! - Dolinovodno: Can be found on one of the two guards patrolling the bridge. Use your binoculars to locate the one with the reel and follow him to hold him up and obtain it.

Can be found on one of the two guards patrolling the bridge. Use your binoculars to locate the one with the reel and follow him to hold him up and obtain it. Get Down! - Bolshaya Past South: After passing through the minefield, you will come across two soldiers standing guard near another wired fence. One of them will have the reel

After passing through the minefield, you will come across two soldiers standing guard near another wired fence. One of them will have the reel Payback - Bolshaya Past Base: The guard at the entrance of the central building will hold the reel.

The guard at the entrance of the central building will hold the reel. Cat-Like Behavior - Ponizovje west: The guard next to the warehouse will hold the reel. This is an optional area that you can access after defeating The Pain.

Also Read: How to defeat The Pain in MGS Delta

The Quick Version - Ponizovje Warehouse: The Soldier on the top floor will hold the reel.

The Soldier on the top floor will hold the reel. The Joy - Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Outside Walls : Knock out the two soldiers and the dog, and go to the right side. Here you will notice a door. Knock on it and hide to lure the soldier out and hold him up to get the reel.

: Knock out the two soldiers and the dog, and go to the right side. Here you will notice a door. Knock on it and hide to lure the soldier out and hold him up to get the reel. Metal Gear S... - Svyatogornyj East : Head to the building to the northeast and hold up the guard there to get the reel.

: Head to the building to the northeast and hold up the guard there to get the reel. Diehard - Krasnogorje Mountaintop Base: The guard with the RPG will have the reel.

The guard with the RPG will have the reel. The Ultimate Weapon - Krasnogorje Mountaintop: After you meet with Eva, you will find the area swarming with soldiers with flamethrowers. Find the one near the Anti-Air gun and hold him up to obtain the reel.

After you meet with Eva, you will find the area swarming with soldiers with flamethrowers. Find the one near the Anti-Air gun and hold him up to obtain the reel. Made in the USA - Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing Corridor: There will be two guards outside of Sokolov's room, and one of them will have the reel. Do not approach them wearing the Raikov disguise else it will progress the story.

Also Read: How to get Raikov disguise in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Basashi - Groznyj Grad Torture Room : Knock out the guard roaming the hallway before holding up the one inside the room. He will drop the reel.

: Knock out the guard roaming the hallway before holding up the one inside the room. He will drop the reel. Close Call - Groznyj Grad Northeast: After you return to Groznyj Grad, you will find that the soldiers are training recruits. The instructor holds the reel.

After you return to Groznyj Grad, you will find that the soldiers are training recruits. The instructor holds the reel. He's Still Got It - Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing : At the far end of the room, you will find a guard near the truck. He will hold the reel.

: At the far end of the room, you will find a guard near the truck. He will hold the reel. Metal Gear Raiden Snake Eraser - Zaozyorje East: Once you locate the soldier, hold him up and start shooting at the ground to frighten him. This will make him drop the reel.

The Incandescent Cobra Unit, Granin Rising, and Medals Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta will be unlocked once you successfully collect all of the others.

That concludes all of the Secret Reels in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Check out more articles:

