All side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds features numerous intriguing side quests that offer significant rewards. While certain missions can be undertaken in the early game, advancing further into the story is necessary to access the others. Completing these tasks allows you to unlock notable gestures, enhance your Palico, collect materials, and more.

This article highlights all available side quests and their pertinent details in Monster Hunter Wilds.

List of all side quests and their rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds

Delve into a vast number of side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Here are all of the accessible side quests and their rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds:

1) Fishing: Life, in Microcosm

Location : Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Catch a fish

: Catch a fish Rewards: Sushifish Scale x5, Honey x5

2) Dareel’s Research Report

Location : Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp

: Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp Requirement : Capture a Tracktail Lizard

: Capture a Tracktail Lizard Rewards: Sushifish Scale x5, Honey x5

3) Samin’s Research Report

Location : Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp

: Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp Requirement : Capture a Dapperwing

: Capture a Dapperwing Rewards: Blue Mushroom x10, Honey x5

4) Seeking the Goldenfish

Location : Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Catch a Goldenfish

: Catch a Goldenfish Rewards: Whetfish Fin x3, Honey x5

5) Healing Help

Location : Hunter's Palico

: Hunter's Palico Requirement : Capture a Vigorwasp

: Capture a Vigorwasp Rewards: Mega Potion x10, Palico learns Attract Vigorwasps

6) Flash Course

Location : Hunter's Palico

: Hunter's Palico Requirement : Capture Flashflies

: Capture Flashflies Rewards: Flash Pod x10, Palico learns Flashfly Cage

7) Fishing for Flavor

Location : Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Catch a Gravid Bowfin

: Catch a Gravid Bowfin Rewards: Jeweled Mullet Roe x3, Honey x5

8) Dareel’s Research Report (Cont.)

Location : Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp

: Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp Requirement : Capture an Ember Rufflizard

: Capture an Ember Rufflizard Rewards: Might Seed x10, Honey x5

9) Samin’s Research Report (Cont.)

Location : Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp

: Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp Requirement : Capture a Rime Beetle

: Capture a Rime Beetle Rewards: Mandragora x10, Honey x5

10) High-Quality Materials

Location : Gemma, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Gemma, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Get Chatacabra Hide+ from Chatacabra

: Get Chatacabra Hide+ from Chatacabra Rewards: Advanced Armor Sphere x5, Kut-Ku Plushie Pendant

11) Aida’s Apprehensions

Location : Aida, Oilwell Basin

: Aida, Oilwell Basin Requirement : Hunt a Rompopolo at Oilwell Basin

: Hunt a Rompopolo at Oilwell Basin Rewards: Turbid Shrimp x1, Quality Bone x5, Unlocks material collection request from Sabar

12) Beware the Gypceros

Location : Zatoh, Kunafa, Windsong Village

: Zatoh, Kunafa, Windsong Village Requirement : Hunt a Gypceros at Windward Plains

: Hunt a Gypceros at Windward Plains Rewards: Sharp Kunafa Cheese x1, Carbalite Ore x3, Unlocks material collection request from Murtabak

13) Smithy’s Seal of Quality

Location : Gemma

: Gemma Requirement : Hunt the Lala Barina

: Hunt the Lala Barina Rewards: Pitfall Traps x10, Shock Traps x10, Unlocks Gemma as a Hunting Assistant

14) The Catch of a Lifetime!

Location : Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Catch a Whopper

: Catch a Whopper Rewards: Gunpowderfish Scale x5, Honey x5

15) Rath-from-Above, Go!

Location : Hunter's Palico

: Hunter's Palico Requirement : Hunt the Quematrice

: Hunt the Quematrice Rewards: Large Barrel Bomb x10, Palico learns Rath-from-Above

16) Make Fluffy Dealings

Location : Plumpeach, Scarlest Forest

: Plumpeach, Scarlest Forest Requirement : Get Vibrant Pelt+ from Congalala

: Get Vibrant Pelt+ from Congalala Rewards: Delishroom x1, Truffle du Conga x3, Unlocks material collection request from Plumpeach

17) Aberrant Atrocity

Location : Rove, Iceshard Cliffs

: Rove, Iceshard Cliffs Requirement : Hunt the Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku

: Hunt the Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku Rewards: Ancient Wyvern Coin x5, Gracium x2

18) Secure Wounded Hollow

Location : Cobb, Suja

: Cobb, Suja Requirement : Hunt two Hirabami

: Hunt two Hirabami Rewards: Advanced Armor Sphere x8, Hardshell Powder x5, Wild Seed Oil x3, Armorcharm

19) Razzle Dazzle

Location : Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Catch a Grand Escunite

: Catch a Grand Escunite Rewards: Jeweled Mullet Roe x5, Gunpowderfish Scale x3, Whetfish Fin x2, Sushifish Scale x5

20) What We Protect

Location : Alma, Ruins of Wyveria

: Alma, Ruins of Wyveria Requirement : Hunt the Blangonga

: Hunt the Blangonga Rewards: Ancient Wyvern Coin x10, Large Goldenscale Vase x1, New Artian armor design

21) Purrfect Plundering

Location : Hunter's Palico

: Hunter's Palico Requirement : Hunt a Guardian Ebony Odogaron

: Hunt a Guardian Ebony Odogaron Rewards: Nourishing Extract x5, Palico learns Plunderang

22) Werner’s Test Run

Location : Werner, Ruins of Wyveria

: Werner, Ruins of Wyveria Requirement : Hunt the Guardian Doshaguma

: Hunt the Guardian Doshaguma Rewards: Mega Barrel Bomb x10, Demon Powder x5, Unlocks Werner as Hunting Assistant

23) Astonishing Adaptability

Location : Tasheen, Ruins of Wyveria

: Tasheen, Ruins of Wyveria Requirement : Defeat Xu Wu

: Defeat Xu Wu Rewards: Specialty Sild Garlic x1, Dust of Life x10, Unlocks Rysher material collection

24) As Gatekeeper

Location : Rex, Suja

: Rex, Suja Requirement : Hunt 2 Ajarakan

: Hunt 2 Ajarakan Rewards: Hard Armor Sphere x3, Mega Armorskin x5, Monster Chili x3, Powercharm

25) Succulent Scraps

Location : Dogard, Oilwell Basin

: Dogard, Oilwell Basin Requirement : Hunt Gravios

: Hunt Gravios Rewards: Mud Shrimp x3, Firecell Stone x1, Azuz: Mark of Gratitude Pendant

26) Forest Doshaguma

Location : Erik, Scarlet Forest Base Camp

: Erik, Scarlet Forest Base Camp Requirement : Capture a Doshaguma (Scarlet Forest)

: Capture a Doshaguma (Scarlet Forest) Rewards: Tranq Bomb x20, Large Dung Pod x10

27) Dareel’s Special Research Report

Location : Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp

: Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp Requirement : Capture Gillopod

: Capture Gillopod Rewards: Gloamgrass Bud x10, Honey x5,

28) Samin's Special Research Report

Location : Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp

: Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp Requirement : Capture Sandstar

: Capture Sandstar Rewards: Wild Herb x5, Honey x10

29) A Leviathan’s Temper

Location : Y’Sai - Windwaird Plains

: Y’Sai - Windwaird Plains Requirement : Hunt Tempered Balahara

: Hunt Tempered Balahara Rewards: Sharp Kunafa Cheese x1, Eastern Honey x5, gestures (Kunafa Greeting, Seikret Backflip, Play with Seikret’s Tail, Variation of Pet Seikret), Windsinger Mountdress Seikret

30) A Gutsy Move

Location : Hunter's Palico

: Hunter's Palico Requirement : Capture Giant Vigorwasp

: Capture Giant Vigorwasp Rewards: Ancient Potion x3, Max Potion x5, Palico learns Vigorwasp Revival

31) The Struggle to Survive

Location : Rysher, Ruins of Wyveria

: Rysher, Ruins of Wyveria Requirement : Hunt Tempered Xu Wu and Tempered Ebony Odogaron

: Hunt Tempered Xu Wu and Tempered Ebony Odogaron Rewards: Specialty Sild Garlic x3, Dust of Life x10, Unlocks Field Surveys at Ruins of Wyveria (for hunting multiple monsters)

32) Echoing from the Cliffs

Location : Apar, Suja, Peaks of Accord

: Apar, Suja, Peaks of Accord Requirement : Hunt Tempered Blangonga and Tempered Hirabami

: Hunt Tempered Blangonga and Tempered Hirabami Rewards: Airy Egg x3, Ancient Potion x5, Unlocks Field Surveys at Iceshard Cliffs (for hunting multiple monsters)

33) Troublemakers

Location : Sabar, Oilwell Basin

: Sabar, Oilwell Basin Requirement : Hunt Tempered Ajarakan and Tempered Gravios

: Hunt Tempered Ajarakan and Tempered Gravios Rewards: Turbid Shrimp x3, Devil’s Blight x10, gesture (Azuz Greeting), Unlocks Field Surveys at Basin (for hunting multiple monsters)

34) Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy

Location : Plumpeach, Scarlet Forest, Wuduwud Hideout

: Plumpeach, Scarlet Forest, Wuduwud Hideout Requirement : Hunt Tempered Lala Barina and Tempered Congalala

: Hunt Tempered Lala Barina and Tempered Congalala Rewards: Delishroom x3, Honey x30, Unlocks Field Surveys at Scarlet Forest (for hunting multiple monsters)

35) Continuing Conflict

Location : Murtabak, Windward Plains

: Murtabak, Windward Plains Requirement : Hunt Tempered Rathian and a Tempered Quematrice

: Hunt Tempered Rathian and a Tempered Quematrice Rewards: Sharp Kunafa Cheese x3, Thunderbug Capacitator x20, gesture (Jam Session: Udu), Unlocks Field Surveys at Plains (for hunting multiple monsters)

