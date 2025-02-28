All side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds features numerous intriguing side quests that offer significant rewards. While certain missions can be undertaken in the early game, advancing further into the story is necessary to access the others. Completing these tasks allows you to unlock notable gestures, enhance your Palico, collect materials, and more.
This article highlights all available side quests and their pertinent details in Monster Hunter Wilds.
List of all side quests and their rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds
Here are all of the accessible side quests and their rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds:
1) Fishing: Life, in Microcosm
- Location: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Catch a fish
- Rewards: Sushifish Scale x5, Honey x5
2) Dareel’s Research Report
- Location: Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture a Tracktail Lizard
- Rewards: Sushifish Scale x5, Honey x5
3) Samin’s Research Report
- Location: Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture a Dapperwing
- Rewards: Blue Mushroom x10, Honey x5
4) Seeking the Goldenfish
- Location: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Catch a Goldenfish
- Rewards: Whetfish Fin x3, Honey x5
5) Healing Help
- Location: Hunter's Palico
- Requirement: Capture a Vigorwasp
- Rewards: Mega Potion x10, Palico learns Attract Vigorwasps
6) Flash Course
- Location: Hunter's Palico
- Requirement: Capture Flashflies
- Rewards: Flash Pod x10, Palico learns Flashfly Cage
7) Fishing for Flavor
- Location: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Catch a Gravid Bowfin
- Rewards: Jeweled Mullet Roe x3, Honey x5
8) Dareel’s Research Report (Cont.)
- Location: Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture an Ember Rufflizard
- Rewards: Might Seed x10, Honey x5
9) Samin’s Research Report (Cont.)
- Location: Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture a Rime Beetle
- Rewards: Mandragora x10, Honey x5
10) High-Quality Materials
- Location: Gemma, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Get Chatacabra Hide+ from Chatacabra
- Rewards: Advanced Armor Sphere x5, Kut-Ku Plushie Pendant
11) Aida’s Apprehensions
- Location: Aida, Oilwell Basin
- Requirement: Hunt a Rompopolo at Oilwell Basin
- Rewards: Turbid Shrimp x1, Quality Bone x5, Unlocks material collection request from Sabar
12) Beware the Gypceros
- Location: Zatoh, Kunafa, Windsong Village
- Requirement: Hunt a Gypceros at Windward Plains
- Rewards: Sharp Kunafa Cheese x1, Carbalite Ore x3, Unlocks material collection request from Murtabak
13) Smithy’s Seal of Quality
- Location: Gemma
- Requirement: Hunt the Lala Barina
- Rewards: Pitfall Traps x10, Shock Traps x10, Unlocks Gemma as a Hunting Assistant
14) The Catch of a Lifetime!
- Location: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Catch a Whopper
- Rewards: Gunpowderfish Scale x5, Honey x5
15) Rath-from-Above, Go!
- Location: Hunter's Palico
- Requirement: Hunt the Quematrice
- Rewards: Large Barrel Bomb x10, Palico learns Rath-from-Above
16) Make Fluffy Dealings
- Location: Plumpeach, Scarlest Forest
- Requirement: Get Vibrant Pelt+ from Congalala
- Rewards: Delishroom x1, Truffle du Conga x3, Unlocks material collection request from Plumpeach
17) Aberrant Atrocity
- Location: Rove, Iceshard Cliffs
- Requirement: Hunt the Frenzied Yian Kut-Ku
- Rewards: Ancient Wyvern Coin x5, Gracium x2
18) Secure Wounded Hollow
- Location: Cobb, Suja
- Requirement: Hunt two Hirabami
- Rewards: Advanced Armor Sphere x8, Hardshell Powder x5, Wild Seed Oil x3, Armorcharm
19) Razzle Dazzle
- Location: Kanya, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Catch a Grand Escunite
- Rewards: Jeweled Mullet Roe x5, Gunpowderfish Scale x3, Whetfish Fin x2, Sushifish Scale x5
20) What We Protect
- Location: Alma, Ruins of Wyveria
- Requirement: Hunt the Blangonga
- Rewards: Ancient Wyvern Coin x10, Large Goldenscale Vase x1, New Artian armor design
21) Purrfect Plundering
- Location: Hunter's Palico
- Requirement: Hunt a Guardian Ebony Odogaron
- Rewards: Nourishing Extract x5, Palico learns Plunderang
22) Werner’s Test Run
- Location: Werner, Ruins of Wyveria
- Requirement: Hunt the Guardian Doshaguma
- Rewards: Mega Barrel Bomb x10, Demon Powder x5, Unlocks Werner as Hunting Assistant
23) Astonishing Adaptability
- Location: Tasheen, Ruins of Wyveria
- Requirement: Defeat Xu Wu
- Rewards: Specialty Sild Garlic x1, Dust of Life x10, Unlocks Rysher material collection
24) As Gatekeeper
- Location: Rex, Suja
- Requirement: Hunt 2 Ajarakan
- Rewards: Hard Armor Sphere x3, Mega Armorskin x5, Monster Chili x3, Powercharm
25) Succulent Scraps
- Location: Dogard, Oilwell Basin
- Requirement: Hunt Gravios
- Rewards: Mud Shrimp x3, Firecell Stone x1, Azuz: Mark of Gratitude Pendant
26) Forest Doshaguma
- Location: Erik, Scarlet Forest Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture a Doshaguma (Scarlet Forest)
- Rewards: Tranq Bomb x20, Large Dung Pod x10
27) Dareel’s Special Research Report
- Location: Dareel, Windward Plains Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture Gillopod
- Rewards: Gloamgrass Bud x10, Honey x5,
28) Samin's Special Research Report
- Location: Samin, Windward Plains Base Camp
- Requirement: Capture Sandstar
- Rewards: Wild Herb x5, Honey x10
29) A Leviathan’s Temper
- Location: Y’Sai - Windwaird Plains
- Requirement: Hunt Tempered Balahara
- Rewards: Sharp Kunafa Cheese x1, Eastern Honey x5, gestures (Kunafa Greeting, Seikret Backflip, Play with Seikret’s Tail, Variation of Pet Seikret), Windsinger Mountdress Seikret
30) A Gutsy Move
- Location: Hunter's Palico
- Requirement: Capture Giant Vigorwasp
- Rewards: Ancient Potion x3, Max Potion x5, Palico learns Vigorwasp Revival
31) The Struggle to Survive
- Location: Rysher, Ruins of Wyveria
- Requirement: Hunt Tempered Xu Wu and Tempered Ebony Odogaron
- Rewards: Specialty Sild Garlic x3, Dust of Life x10, Unlocks Field Surveys at Ruins of Wyveria (for hunting multiple monsters)
32) Echoing from the Cliffs
- Location: Apar, Suja, Peaks of Accord
- Requirement: Hunt Tempered Blangonga and Tempered Hirabami
- Rewards: Airy Egg x3, Ancient Potion x5, Unlocks Field Surveys at Iceshard Cliffs (for hunting multiple monsters)
33) Troublemakers
- Location: Sabar, Oilwell Basin
- Requirement: Hunt Tempered Ajarakan and Tempered Gravios
- Rewards: Turbid Shrimp x3, Devil’s Blight x10, gesture (Azuz Greeting), Unlocks Field Surveys at Basin (for hunting multiple monsters)
34) Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy
- Location: Plumpeach, Scarlet Forest, Wuduwud Hideout
- Requirement: Hunt Tempered Lala Barina and Tempered Congalala
- Rewards: Delishroom x3, Honey x30, Unlocks Field Surveys at Scarlet Forest (for hunting multiple monsters)
35) Continuing Conflict
- Location: Murtabak, Windward Plains
- Requirement: Hunt Tempered Rathian and a Tempered Quematrice
- Rewards: Sharp Kunafa Cheese x3, Thunderbug Capacitator x20, gesture (Jam Session: Udu), Unlocks Field Surveys at Plains (for hunting multiple monsters)
