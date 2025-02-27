All Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
There are numerous Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii scattered across the map of Honolulu. These are a major source of treasure hunting as chests contain numerous items, encouraging players to explore the map and engage in a pirate's fantasy.
This article lists all the Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Note: There is no proper checklist for all the containers, making it difficult to keep track of each one. If any additional chests are discovered, they'll be added to the list.
All the Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
The chests have powerful healing and other items. Some will provide you with a buff in minigames, while a few also include full-body sets. All the Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are divided into a total of six sections according to the major areas they're found in. You'll unlock the regions as you progress in the campaign. They are:
Anaconda And District Five
Chinatown And Downtown
Cultural District And Shippers Wharf
East Aloha Beach
East Waikiki, West Waikiki, And South Waikiki
Little Japan
Anaconda And District Five Containers
What is inside the container?
Where is it located?
Cowboy Hat, Desperado Set
Southwest of the Diamond Head bar. You'll find it beside the giant steel doors.
Blackjack Amulet
Western part of Club Guilty. It will be located in the alleyway
Swiss Watch
In the southwest corner of parking lot in the Anaconda Shopping Center, beside Julie's Gearworks
Vintage Luxury Watch
Northwest corner of the first floor — Anaconda Shopping Center, near the escalators.
Street Surfer Flag (Majima Construction)
East of the Anaconda Shopping Center and south of Diamond Head bar.
Chinatown And Downtown
What is inside the container?
Where is it located?
Pyrodancer Set, Grass Crown
Take the Orphanage Taxi to the Downtown area, and go north. It will be located in front of a building.
Platinum Plate
Go south from the fountain on Kolonahe Street. It will be hidden in a corner.
Swiss Watch
The front entrance of Polaris.
Staminan Royale
It will be located at the corner of Downtown Street and Night Street. You’ll need to use the Chain hook to get up to the building and find the container.
Tattered Sea Dog Hat, Tattered Sea Dog Set
From the Wan Shang Tong Medicine shop, go up the apartment stairs besides it and head to the second floor.
Staminan Royale
In front of the Nirvana Coast Hotel. It will be located in the northwest corner of map.
Cultural District And Shippers Wharf
What is inside the container?
Where is it located?
Black Jack Amulet
Inthe eastern part of Black Hibiscus. Head inside the lane toward Night Street and you’ll locate the container
Platinum Plate
Go eastwards fromPsychedelic Coffee and inside the alley that heads to Night Street. It will be in front of the Jewelry Store.
The container will be located inside the Ounabara Vocational School
Death Metal Makeup, Death Metal Set
At the meeting point of Pearl Avenue and Harbor Street, on the tilted roof east of the Pearl Avenue taxi. Use your Chain Hook to reach there.
Toughness Infinity
Southeast corner of Shipper’s Wharf
Vintage Luxury Watch
Southeast corner of Shipper’s Wharf
Ninth Gates Tile
Northwest corner of Shipper’s Wharf
East Aloha Beach
What is inside the container?
Where is it located?
Bare feet, Bodysuit set
In the Lifeguard tower. It will be southwards of the Aloha Seaside restaurant.
East Waikiki, West Waikiki, And South Waikiki
Area Name
What is inside the container?
Where is it located?
West Waikiki
Swiss Watch
Besides Treasure Select Pawn shop at River Street
Street Surfer Flag (Hannya)
Use your Chain Hook to get up on the top of No Surf No Life.
South Waikiki
Staminan Spark
In the northern region of Crystal Aloha Resort.
Platinum Plate
Inside the Crystal Aloha Resort
Royal Joker Card
Head Northeast from the the Darts location.
Thunder Dart
Head west from the Darts location.
East Waikiki
Swiss Watch
Head east from Kevin's Hot Dogs. You’ll find it in the alley there
Tauriner Maximum
In the garage located west of Oahu Burger.
Noble Corsair Hat, Noble Corsair Set
Head northeast from Mama Masala restaurant. It is at the eastern part of the map.
Little Japan
What is inside the container?
Where is it located?
Staminan Royale
Inside the garage to the other side of Yamabiko, which is south of Revolve Bar.
Armor, Set Helmet
In an alley east of Ganryujima Armory. It will be located between Fuji Street to Sakura Street.
Royal Joker Card
Northeast of the Fortune Exchange mascot, Kamulop.
Blackjack Amulet
In an alley westwards from the Gambling Hall.
Vintage Luxury Watch
Enter the alley to the west of the ABC store and get behind the shop to locate it.
Idol Bandanna, Idol Set, Cabaret Manager Makeup
When atRevolve Bar, go towards north on Tsubaki Street. There will be a set of stairs near the bar. Head up and open the door.
Nine Gates Tile
It will be located just north of the Waikiki Street and Momo Street meetup. You'll need the Chain Hook to get up the roof of Café Trip.
Chain Hook
As you might've seen in the above tables, a few of these items will be perched up on top of structures. Some Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will only be accessible once you unlock the chain hook, as it can help you catch these scattered items. Along with that, you can also reach high places by using the various red-colored grapple points to climb structures.
Thus, if you want to avoid backtracking to locations that were previously inaccessible, it's better for you to start hunting for these chests after you acquire the hook. Fortunately, this multi-use tool unlocks during Chapter Two. After you're introduced to Bounties, you'll get a call from Julie, who will then provide you with the Chain Hook.
