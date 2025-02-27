  • home icon
All Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2025 10:43 GMT
Cover
A guide on all the silver chests located in the Majima focused spin-off (Image via SEGA)

There are numerous Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii scattered across the map of Honolulu. These are a major source of treasure hunting as chests contain numerous items, encouraging players to explore the map and engage in a pirate's fantasy.

This article lists all the Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Note: There is no proper checklist for all the containers, making it difficult to keep track of each one. If any additional chests are discovered, they'll be added to the list.

All the Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Opening a silver chest will provide you with different items (Image via SEGA)
Opening a silver chest will provide you with different items (Image via SEGA)

The chests have powerful healing and other items. Some will provide you with a buff in minigames, while a few also include full-body sets. All the Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are divided into a total of six sections according to the major areas they're found in. You'll unlock the regions as you progress in the campaign. They are:

  • Anaconda And District Five
  • Chinatown And Downtown
  • Cultural District And Shippers Wharf
  • East Aloha Beach
  • East Waikiki, West Waikiki, And South Waikiki
  • Little Japan

Anaconda And District Five Containers

Anaconda Boulevard and District Five in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Anaconda Boulevard and District Five in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

What is inside the container?

Where is it located?

Cowboy Hat, Desperado Set

Southwest of the Diamond Head bar. You'll find it beside the giant steel doors.

Blackjack Amulet

Western part of Club Guilty. It will be located in the alleyway

Swiss Watch

In the southwest corner of parking lot in the Anaconda Shopping Center, beside Julie's Gearworks

Vintage Luxury Watch

Northwest corner of the first floor Anaconda Shopping Center, near the escalators.

Street Surfer Flag (Majima Construction)

East of the Anaconda Shopping Center and south of Diamond Head bar.

Chinatown And Downtown

Downtown and Chinatown areas in the game (Image via SEGA)
Downtown and Chinatown areas in the game (Image via SEGA)

What is inside the container?

Where is it located?

Pyrodancer Set, Grass Crown

Take the Orphanage Taxi to the Downtown area, and go north. It will be located in front of a building.

Platinum Plate

Go south from the fountain on Kolonahe Street. It will be hidden in a corner.

Swiss Watch

The front entrance of Polaris.

Staminan Royale

It will be located at the corner of Downtown Street and Night Street. You’ll need to use the Chain hook to get up to the building and find the container.

Tattered Sea Dog Hat, Tattered Sea Dog Set

From the Wan Shang Tong Medicine shop, go up the apartment stairs besides it and head to the second floor.

Staminan Royale

In front of the Nirvana Coast Hotel. It will be located in the northwest corner of map.

Cultural District And Shippers Wharf

There are numerous in this region (Image via SEGA)
There are numerous in this region (Image via SEGA)

What is inside the container?

Where is it located?

Black Jack Amulet

In the eastern part of Black Hibiscus. Head inside the lane toward Night Street and you’ll locate the container

Platinum Plate

Go eastwards from Psychedelic Coffee and inside the alley that heads to Night Street. It will be in front of the Jewelry Store.

Royal Joker Card

Inside the alley behind The Cabaret Eldorado.

Goromi Earrings, Goromi Makeup, Goromi Set, Goromi Wig.

Near Liber Tea, in the corner of the eating area.

Street Surfer Flag (Ounabara Vocational School)

The container will be located inside the Ounabara Vocational School

Death Metal Makeup, Death Metal Set

At the meeting point of Pearl Avenue and Harbor Street, on the tilted roof east of the Pearl Avenue taxi. Use your Chain Hook to reach there.

Toughness Infinity

Southeast corner of Shipper’s Wharf

Vintage Luxury Watch

Southeast corner of Shipper’s Wharf

Ninth Gates Tile

Northwest corner of Shipper’s Wharf

East Aloha Beach

Aloha Beach in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Aloha Beach in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

What is inside the container?

Where is it located?

Bare feet, Bodysuit set

In the Lifeguard tower. It will be southwards of the Aloha Seaside restaurant.

East Waikiki, West Waikiki, And South Waikiki

West and East Waikiki in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
West and East Waikiki in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Area Name

What is inside the container?

Where is it located?

West Waikiki

Swiss Watch

Besides Treasure Select Pawn shop at River Street

Street Surfer Flag (Hannya)

Use your Chain Hook to get up on the top of No Surf No Life.

South Waikiki

Staminan Spark

In the northern region of Crystal Aloha Resort.

Platinum Plate

Inside the Crystal Aloha Resort

Royal Joker Card

Head Northeast from the the Darts location.

Thunder Dart

Head west from the Darts location.

East Waikiki

Swiss Watch

Head east from Kevin's Hot Dogs. You’ll find it in the alley there

Tauriner Maximum

In the garage located west of Oahu Burger.

Noble Corsair Hat, Noble Corsair Set

Head northeast from Mama Masala restaurant. It is at the eastern part of the map.

Little Japan

Little Japan in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Little Japan in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

What is inside the container?

Where is it located?

Staminan Royale

Inside the garage to the other side of Yamabiko, which is south of Revolve Bar.

Armor, Set Helmet

In an alley east of Ganryujima Armory. It will be located between Fuji Street to Sakura Street.

Royal Joker Card

Northeast of the Fortune Exchange mascot, Kamulop.

Blackjack Amulet

In an alley westwards from the Gambling Hall.

Vintage Luxury Watch

Enter the alley to the west of the ABC store and get behind the shop to locate it.

Idol Bandanna, Idol Set, Cabaret Manager Makeup

When at Revolve Bar, go towards north on Tsubaki Street. There will be a set of stairs near the bar. Head up and open the door.

Nine Gates Tile

It will be located just north of the Waikiki Street and Momo Street meetup. You'll need the Chain Hook to get up the roof of Café Trip.

Chain Hook

As you might've seen in the above tables, a few of these items will be perched up on top of structures. Some Silver Container locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will only be accessible once you unlock the chain hook, as it can help you catch these scattered items. Along with that, you can also reach high places by using the various red-colored grapple points to climb structures.

Thus, if you want to avoid backtracking to locations that were previously inaccessible, it's better for you to start hunting for these chests after you acquire the hook. Fortunately, this multi-use tool unlocks during Chapter Two. After you're introduced to Bounties, you'll get a call from Julie, who will then provide you with the Chain Hook.

