All Snipers and Marksman Rifles tier list for Apex Legends Season 20

Snipers and Marksman Rifles are among the strongest weapons sections in Apex Legends season 20. These arsenals are perfect for taking mid-range to long-range engagements. However, this new season has brought numerous changes to the attachment mechanics along with certain weapon adjustments.

Furthermore, the developers have made a plethora of extraordinary changes to the gameplay to adjust the dynamic meta. Whether it comes to how the agent operates or the process in which the crafting rotation works, all things have been altered.

Hence, if you are looking for Snipers and Marksman Rifles that best fit you, we suggest you follow this detailed tier list for Apex Legends Season 20 thoroughly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Snipers and Marksman Rifles tier list for Apex Legends Season 20

The following tier list will separate the Snipers and Marksmen Rifles into four different categories:

S-tier

The Snipers and Marksman Rifles belonging to this tier are the most powerful ones of Apex Legends in Season 20. These weapons come inside the care package and are inaccessible in floor loots.

1) Kraber

Even after going through numerous nerfs, Kraber is still considered one of the best Snipers in Respawn Entertainment’s Battle Royale. However, it had the one-shot headshot potential in the previous couple of seasons. This lethal sniper can be a real menace at any distance.

2) Bocek-Compound Bow

Bocek-Compound Bow in Apex (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bocek-Compound Bow is one of the deadliest weapons in the history of Apex Legends since it once broke the meta of the game. However, now it’s a care package exclusive compound bow. Its prowess is extraordinary if you can land your arrows accurately in close and mid-range combat.

It's a reliable S-tier Marksman arsenal as it can give more consistent damage output compared to other marksman weapons. Additionally, it comes with 60 arrows, which seems enough if you’re not spamming it in a long range. And, if a player uses Bocek from a distance, it’s very hard to determine where the shots are coming from.

A-tier

1) G7 Scout

G7 Scout in Apex (Image via Electronic Arts)

The G7 Scout is the simplest Marksman Rifle available in the game. Even though it’s not the best in terms of close-range fights and gets outshined by other Snipers and Marksman Rifles within this list, it’s one of the best for mid-range fights. It rewards players with exceptional aims, helping shred enemies within seconds.

Additionally, this Marksman Rifle is ideal for players looking for some easy EVO armor farming to get some early-game advantage.

2) 30-30 Repeater

30-30 repeater in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Despite undergoing numerous nerfs in Apex Legends Season 19, 30-30 Repeater is still a better weapon to use when compared to other options in this range. It’s also one of the best Poke weapons between mid and long-range engagements, delivering unaltered performance and helping players easily dominate over their opponents.

However, the only issue with the Marksman Rifle is its low magazine size. Players need to reload the weapon quite often, and the developers have done some injustice by reducing the headshot multiplier of the Skullpiercer hop-up. However, it has still earned its spot on the A-tier of the Sniper and Marksman rifle tier list for Apex Legends Season 20.

B-tier

1) Longbow DMR

Longbow DMR in Apex (Image via Electronic Arts)

Since Barrel Stabilizers are easily available via floor loots, it’s quite viable to use the Longbow DMR if you have no other options in early games. Additionally, players with really great mechanical can utilize this gun by using the power of Skullpiercer. It has one of the lowest time-to-kill rates, having 55 damage per shot.

However, G7 or 30-30 are far better options than this in terms of overall damage farming.

2) Sentinel

Sentinel in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Sentinel is one of the most powerful weapons if players are looking to stop enemy advancements from a distance. It provides a decent amount of damage even with iron sight. Additionally, players with exceptional aims can create havoc in the arena with this Sniper. However, there are some drawbacks to this Sniper.

Considering the performance of other Marksmen Rifles and Snipers in this range, players should avoid this gun because of its heavy reload time. Moreover, players need to keep multiple shield cells to use this gun to its fullest potential. Hence, they will have less room to keep their other essentials and ordinances.

C-tier

1) Triple Take

Triple Take in Apex (Image via Electronic Arts)

Triple Take is one of the most underrated guns in Apex Legends. It has a lot of potential and rewards players with calm and controlled aim. It outshines other Marksman Rifles in terms of reliability in close or mid-range engagements.

However, it takes a long time to charge those bullets, along with some damage inconsistencies. It is heavily recommended to keep another SMG or Assault after shredding a decent amount of health pool from the enemies since they will not spare you when you’re stuck in the middle of the arena with its high reload time.

D-tier

1) Charge Rifle

Charge rifle in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

After the introduction of the Charge rifle in Season 3 of Apex Legends, it was one of the meta-snipers of the arena. However, the developers completely changed this gun’s working mechanics. It's quite poor if a player doesn't use a proper attachment for this projectile-heavy Sniper.

It’s more viable for those who prefer a stationary playstyle. However, if players are looking for a close-range fight rather than farming for EVO shields, they should prefer other weapons. Hence, for these reasons, it comes under the D-tier of Sniper and Marksman Rifle tier list for Apex Legends Season 20.

