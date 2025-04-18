All songs in Blue Prince soundtrack

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 18, 2025 09:48 GMT
Blue Prince is available on Steam (Image via Raw Fury)
Indie puzzle adventure title Blue Prince features an excellent soundtrack that enhances the overall gaming experience. Even though puzzle video games might feel a little slow at times, this does not happen in Blue Prince, thanks to the engaging and immersive songs present in the game. In total, there are 32 songs in the game's soundtrack.

If you have played the game and are trying to figure out the name of a certain song stuck in your head, read further to view the full soundtrack of Blue Prince.

All songs available in the Blue Prince soundtrack

The entire album is composed and produced by Trigg & Gusset, a popular jazz group from the Netherlands. As mentioned above, Blue Prince's soundtrack features 32 songs. The entire soundtrack has been a point of discussion on social media platforms like Reddit, where gamers appreciated Trigg & Gusset for their incredible work.

There are 32 songs in the game&#039;s soundtrack (Image via Raw Fury)
The entire soundtrack is available on YouTube and can also be purchased via Bandcamp. Moreover, it will soon be available on Spotify.

The list of these tracks is mentioned below:

  1. Stories of All Manor
  2. Vanitas
  3. Overture
  4. Bequest
  5. Doorways and Dreams
  6. Westwardly Winds
  7. Dark Waters
  8. In Fog We Are Lost
  9. Blessings of the Ajeran
  10. Simon's Theme
  11. Visions of Emerald
  12. The Stars Unseen
  13. Exposure
  14. The Roots Above
  15. Her Ladyship's Theme
  16. Grounds for Dismissal
  17. Southward Swan
  18. Stairways and Steam
  19. Lessons of the Past
  20. Permanent Ink
  21. Mortus
  22. Synka
  23. The Sacred Hour
  24. Under the Black Bridge
  25. In the Dim
  26. Foundation
  27. History Suspended
  28. Departure
  29. Ovinn Nevarei
  30. Inneclipse
  31. Call it a Day
  32. The Baron of Mount Holly

