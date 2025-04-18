All songs in Blue Prince soundtrack

Indie puzzle adventure title Blue Prince features an excellent soundtrack that enhances the overall gaming experience. Even though puzzle video games might feel a little slow at times, this does not happen in Blue Prince, thanks to the engaging and immersive songs present in the game. In total, there are 32 songs in the game's soundtrack.

If you have played the game and are trying to figure out the name of a certain song stuck in your head, read further to view the full soundtrack of Blue Prince.

All songs available in the Blue Prince soundtrack

The entire album is composed and produced by Trigg & Gusset, a popular jazz group from the Netherlands. As mentioned above, Blue Prince's soundtrack features 32 songs. The entire soundtrack has been a point of discussion on social media platforms like Reddit, where gamers appreciated Trigg & Gusset for their incredible work.

There are 32 songs in the game's soundtrack (Image via Raw Fury)

The entire soundtrack is available on YouTube and can also be purchased via Bandcamp. Moreover, it will soon be available on Spotify.

The list of these tracks is mentioned below:

Stories of All Manor Vanitas Overture Bequest Doorways and Dreams Westwardly Winds Dark Waters In Fog We Are Lost Blessings of the Ajeran Simon's Theme Visions of Emerald The Stars Unseen Exposure The Roots Above Her Ladyship's Theme Grounds for Dismissal Southward Swan Stairways and Steam Lessons of the Past Permanent Ink Mortus Synka The Sacred Hour Under the Black Bridge In the Dim Foundation History Suspended Departure Ovinn Nevarei Inneclipse Call it a Day The Baron of Mount Holly

