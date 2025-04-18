All songs in Blue Prince soundtrack

Indie puzzle adventure title Blue Prince features an excellent soundtrack that enhances the overall gaming experience. Even though puzzle video games might feel a little slow at times, this does not happen in Blue Prince, thanks to the engaging and immersive songs present in the game. In total, there are 32 songs in the game's soundtrack.
If you have played the game and are trying to figure out the name of a certain song stuck in your head, read further to view the full soundtrack of Blue Prince.
Also Read: Blue Prince: Complete list of achievements and trophies
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All songs available in the Blue Prince soundtrack
The entire album is composed and produced by Trigg & Gusset, a popular jazz group from the Netherlands. As mentioned above, Blue Prince's soundtrack features 32 songs. The entire soundtrack has been a point of discussion on social media platforms like Reddit, where gamers appreciated Trigg & Gusset for their incredible work.
The entire soundtrack is available on YouTube and can also be purchased via Bandcamp. Moreover, it will soon be available on Spotify.
The list of these tracks is mentioned below:
- Stories of All Manor
- Vanitas
- Overture
- Bequest
- Doorways and Dreams
- Westwardly Winds
- Dark Waters
- In Fog We Are Lost
- Blessings of the Ajeran
- Simon's Theme
- Visions of Emerald
- The Stars Unseen
- Exposure
- The Roots Above
- Her Ladyship's Theme
- Grounds for Dismissal
- Southward Swan
- Stairways and Steam
- Lessons of the Past
- Permanent Ink
- Mortus
- Synka
- The Sacred Hour
- Under the Black Bridge
- In the Dim
- Foundation
- History Suspended
- Departure
- Ovinn Nevarei
- Inneclipse
- Call it a Day
- The Baron of Mount Holly
Check out our other Blue Prince articles here:
- Blue Prince Observatory guide: How to use telescope and get rewards
- How to solve Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle in Blue Prince
- How to find the second Tomb Secret: Blue Prince guide
- Blue Prince: How to Hack the Security Terminal in Blue Prince
- Blue Prince crashing on PC error: Possible fixes and reasons
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.