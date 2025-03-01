All Unique Clothing in Avowed

Avowed has been out for a while, and some players have built impressive wardrobes. While Unique Clothing offerings can give your envoy an aesthetic boost and slight gameplay perks, they can't be upgraded like other items, such as weapons and armor.

Ad

Unique Clothing items aren't as important as Unique Weapons and Armor. However, they are perfect for players who want to switch up their character's look now and then.

The only difference between Unique Clothing and Unique Armor is that what you see is what you get, and there is no way for you to upgrade them and get better perks or benefits. While you can't upgrade these items, you can still customize their appearance through the transmogrification feature on the character menu.

Ad

Trending

This article lists all Unique Clothing items in the game and what benefits they give your character.

All Unique Clothing items in Avowed

You can find a decent amount of Unique Gloves in the Living Lands (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

There is no shortage of Unique Unique Clothing items in Avowed. Unique Gloves are scattered across different parts of the Living Lands. They may not offer great gameplay benefits, but having an extra pair to change your envoy's appearance is not a bad idea.

Ad

Also read: How to change armor appearance (transmog) in Avowed

All Unique Gloves in Avowed

Arcanist's Gloves : This item is inside a chest at the Shrine to Woedica in the Dawnshore region. It can increase your parkour speed by +10 .

: This item is inside a chest at the in the region. It can . Berserker Gloves : This item can increase your ability to cast spells and is stashed inside a golden chest in the Galawain's Tusk region.

: This item can and is stashed inside a golden chest in the region. Blackwing Gloves : These gloves can be found at the top of the Aedryan Embassy . It can increase your critical hit chance by 1 .

: These gloves can be found at the top of the . It can . Bracers of Bloodletting : Similar to the Arcanist's Glove, this can increase your parkour speed and is a reward from Tira Nui Hajima after clearing all bounties in Shatterscarp .

: Similar to the Arcanist's Glove, this can speed and is a reward from after clearing all bounties in . Death Knight Gloves : You can loot this item from Captain Aelfyr's remains . It can reduce the stamina cost when blocking .

: You can loot this item from . It can . Engwithan Gauntlets : This Unique Clothing has the same perks as the Death Knight Gloves .

: This Unique Clothing has the . Eothasian Gauntlets : You can find this item at the abandoned home in Emerald Stair. It grants you +10% parry efficiency .

: You can find this item at the It grants you . Gauntlets of Devotion : You can find this item at Galawain's Tusk region or purchased at Solace's Keep . It has the same benefits as the Death Knight Gloves .

: You can find this item at region or purchased at . It has the . Gloves of the Strangler : This item can give you +3 Critical Hit Chance.

: This item can give you Magran's Force : This item is at the Sulfur Mines in Shatterscarp and has the same benefits as the Death Knight Gloves .

: This item is at the in and has the . Ninagauth's Gruesome Grasp : This item can grant you +10% ability cast speed .

: This item can grant you . Obsidian Order Gauntlets : This item can decrease the stamina cost when blocking .

: This item can . Sentinel Gloves : You can find this item at Galawain's Tusk , and it can grant you +15% stun .

: You can find this item at , and it can grant you . Skald's Gauntlets : You can find this item at Shatterscarp and gain +5% power attack damage .

: You can find this item at and gain . Spellblade's Gloves : You can find this item at Galawain's Tusk , and it can grant you +10% parkour speed .

: You can find this item at , and it can grant you . Steel Garrotte Gauntlets : This item is at Dawnshore and grants you +10% parry efficiency .

: This item is at and grants you . Stormdancer Gloves : This item is at Shatterscarp and has the same benefits as the Ninagauth's Gruesome Grasp .

: This item is at and has the . The Hands Occult : This item is at Dawnshore and grants you +1 Critical Hit Chance .

: This item is at and grants you . Thirdborn Gloves : This item can be purchased at Thirdborn and grants you +5 power attack damage .

: This item can be purchased at and grants you . Tranton Family Gauntlets : This item can be looted after defeating Lina Tranton at Emerald Stair and has the same perks as the Thirdborn Gloves .

: This item can be looted after at and has the same perks as the . Trickster's Gloves : This item can give you +1 critical hit chance .

: This item can give you . Vailian Gauntlets : This item is at Emerald Stair and grants you +10% parry efficiency .

: This item is at and grants you . Warmage's Bracers : You can buy this item from Ector Brewer . It grants you -10% ability essence cost .

: You can buy this item from . It grants you . Wavebinder Bracers : You can buy this item at Thirdborn with the same perks as Warmage's Bracers .

: You can buy this item at with the . Wayfarer's Gloves : This item can be purchased at Dawnshore and can reduce stamina cost when blocking .

: This item can be purchased at and can . Wildwalker Gloves : This item is at the Garden and can grant you +1 critical hit chance .

: This item is at and can grant you . Wolf Gloves: This item is at Emerald Stair and has the same perks as the Wildwalker Gloves.

Ad

All Unique Boots in Avowed

Arcanist's Boots : This item is at Dawnshore and can restore health up to 5% .

: This item is at and can . Berserker Boots : This item is at Galawain's Tusk and can reduce elemental damage .

: This item is at and can . Blackwing Boots : This item increases your dodge distance .

: This item . Boots of the Bricklayer : This item has the same perks as the Blackwing Boots .

: This item has the same perks as the . Climber's Crampons : This item can reduce elemental damage .

: This item can . Councilor's Shoes : This item can increase your maximum essence by 15 .

: This item can . Death Knight Sabatons : This item can reduce bleed and poison accumulation .

: This item can . Engwithan Greaves : This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons .

: This item has the . Eothasian Boots : This item can increase your carry capacity .

: This item can . Greaves of Exalted Strive : This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons .

: This item has the . Imp Catchers : This item has the same perks as the Blackwing Boots .

: This item has the . Obsidian Order Sabatons : This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons .

: This item has the same perks as the . Sentinel Boots : This item can increase your total stamina by 15 .

: This item can . Shadowdancer's Boots : This item has the same perks as the Arcanist's Boots .

: This item has the . Shoes of the Glimmering Merchant : This item can increase your maximum essence.

: This item can Sojourner Boots: This item has the same perks as the Arcanist's Boots .

This item has the . Steel Garrote Boots : This item has the same perks as the Eothasian Boots .

: This item has the . Stormdancer Boots : This item can reduce elemental damage .

: This item can . Thirdborn Boots : This item can increase your maximum health by 15 .

: This item can . Tranton Family Greaves : This item can increase your maximum health by +20 .

: This item can . Trickster's Boots : This item has the same benefits as the Blackwing Boots .

: This item has the . Vailian Boots : This item can increase your carry capacity by +5 .

: This item can . Warmage's Boots : This item can increase your maximum essence .

: This item can . Wavebinder Boots : This item has the same perks as the Warmage's Boots .

: This item has the . Wayfarer's Boots : This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons .

: This item has the . Wildwalker Boots : This item can increase your dodge distance .

: This item can . Wolf Boots: This item has the same perks as the Wildwalker Boots.

Ad

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.