All Unique Clothing in Avowed

Avowed has been out for a while, and some players have built impressive wardrobes. While Unique Clothing offerings can give your envoy an aesthetic boost and slight gameplay perks, they can't be upgraded like other items, such as weapons and armor.
Unique Clothing items aren't as important as Unique Weapons and Armor. However, they are perfect for players who want to switch up their character's look now and then.
The only difference between Unique Clothing and Unique Armor is that what you see is what you get, and there is no way for you to upgrade them and get better perks or benefits. While you can't upgrade these items, you can still customize their appearance through the transmogrification feature on the character menu.
This article lists all Unique Clothing items in the game and what benefits they give your character.
All Unique Clothing items in Avowed
There is no shortage of Unique Unique Clothing items in Avowed. Unique Gloves are scattered across different parts of the Living Lands. They may not offer great gameplay benefits, but having an extra pair to change your envoy's appearance is not a bad idea.
All Unique Gloves in Avowed
- Arcanist's Gloves: This item is inside a chest at the Shrine to Woedica in the Dawnshore region. It can increase your parkour speed by +10.
- Berserker Gloves: This item can increase your ability to cast spells and is stashed inside a golden chest in the Galawain's Tusk region.
- Blackwing Gloves: These gloves can be found at the top of the Aedryan Embassy. It can increase your critical hit chance by 1.
- Bracers of Bloodletting: Similar to the Arcanist's Glove, this can increase your parkour speed and is a reward from Tira Nui Hajima after clearing all bounties in Shatterscarp.
- Death Knight Gloves: You can loot this item from Captain Aelfyr's remains. It can reduce the stamina cost when blocking.
- Engwithan Gauntlets: This Unique Clothing has the same perks as the Death Knight Gloves.
- Eothasian Gauntlets: You can find this item at the abandoned home in Emerald Stair. It grants you +10% parry efficiency.
- Gauntlets of Devotion: You can find this item at Galawain's Tusk region or purchased at Solace's Keep. It has the same benefits as the Death Knight Gloves.
- Gloves of the Strangler: This item can give you +3 Critical Hit Chance.
- Magran's Force: This item is at the Sulfur Mines in Shatterscarp and has the same benefits as the Death Knight Gloves.
- Ninagauth's Gruesome Grasp: This item can grant you +10% ability cast speed.
- Obsidian Order Gauntlets: This item can decrease the stamina cost when blocking.
- Sentinel Gloves: You can find this item at Galawain's Tusk, and it can grant you +15% stun.
- Skald's Gauntlets: You can find this item at Shatterscarp and gain +5% power attack damage.
- Spellblade's Gloves: You can find this item at Galawain's Tusk, and it can grant you +10% parkour speed.
- Steel Garrotte Gauntlets: This item is at Dawnshore and grants you +10% parry efficiency.
- Stormdancer Gloves: This item is at Shatterscarp and has the same benefits as the Ninagauth's Gruesome Grasp.
- The Hands Occult: This item is at Dawnshore and grants you +1 Critical Hit Chance.
- Thirdborn Gloves: This item can be purchased at Thirdborn and grants you +5 power attack damage.
- Tranton Family Gauntlets: This item can be looted after defeating Lina Tranton at Emerald Stair and has the same perks as the Thirdborn Gloves.
- Trickster's Gloves: This item can give you +1 critical hit chance.
- Vailian Gauntlets: This item is at Emerald Stair and grants you +10% parry efficiency.
- Warmage's Bracers: You can buy this item from Ector Brewer. It grants you -10% ability essence cost.
- Wavebinder Bracers: You can buy this item at Thirdborn with the same perks as Warmage's Bracers.
- Wayfarer's Gloves: This item can be purchased at Dawnshore and can reduce stamina cost when blocking.
- Wildwalker Gloves: This item is at the Garden and can grant you +1 critical hit chance.
- Wolf Gloves: This item is at Emerald Stair and has the same perks as the Wildwalker Gloves.
All Unique Boots in Avowed
- Arcanist's Boots: This item is at Dawnshore and can restore health up to 5%.
- Berserker Boots: This item is at Galawain's Tusk and can reduce elemental damage.
- Blackwing Boots: This item increases your dodge distance.
- Boots of the Bricklayer: This item has the same perks as the Blackwing Boots.
- Climber's Crampons: This item can reduce elemental damage.
- Councilor's Shoes: This item can increase your maximum essence by 15.
- Death Knight Sabatons: This item can reduce bleed and poison accumulation.
- Engwithan Greaves: This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons.
- Eothasian Boots: This item can increase your carry capacity.
- Greaves of Exalted Strive: This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons.
- Imp Catchers: This item has the same perks as the Blackwing Boots.
- Obsidian Order Sabatons: This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons.
- Sentinel Boots: This item can increase your total stamina by 15.
- Shadowdancer's Boots: This item has the same perks as the Arcanist's Boots.
- Shoes of the Glimmering Merchant: This item can increase your maximum essence.
- Sojourner Boots: This item has the same perks as the Arcanist's Boots.
- Steel Garrote Boots: This item has the same perks as the Eothasian Boots.
- Stormdancer Boots: This item can reduce elemental damage.
- Thirdborn Boots: This item can increase your maximum health by 15.
- Tranton Family Greaves: This item can increase your maximum health by +20.
- Trickster's Boots: This item has the same benefits as the Blackwing Boots.
- Vailian Boots: This item can increase your carry capacity by +5.
- Warmage's Boots: This item can increase your maximum essence.
- Wavebinder Boots: This item has the same perks as the Warmage's Boots.
- Wayfarer's Boots: This item has the same perks as the Death Knight Sabatons.
- Wildwalker Boots: This item can increase your dodge distance.
- Wolf Boots: This item has the same perks as the Wildwalker Boots.
