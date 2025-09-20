"Another game of snake and mice": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1171 (Saturday, September 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 20, 2025, are out. The title includes daily puzzles and is extremely loved by League of Legends fans. To get all the questions in this game right, you must really know about the champions, along with several of their aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1171st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Another game of snake and mice.&quot;Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1171st edition (September 20, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 20, 2025, are:Classic: Vel'KozQuote: CassiopeiaAbility: Renekton; Bonus: Passive (Reign of Anger)Emoji: NeekoSplash Art: Darius; Bonus: Lord DariusThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 20, 2025, is Vel'Koz. Today's Quote puzzle is tied to Cassiopeia, a champion popularly utilized in the current Midlane meta in League of Legends.Afterward, the answer to the Ability question is Renekton's Passive ability, known as &quot;Reign of Anger.&quot; The Emoji puzzle shows Neeko, while the Splash Art has Darius' Lord skin.Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriLoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, TryndamereLoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaLoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerLoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusThe answers to the 1172nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 21, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsAll changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?