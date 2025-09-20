  • home icon
  • "Another game of snake and mice": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1171 (Saturday, September 20, 2025)

"Another game of snake and mice": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1171 (Saturday, September 20, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 20, 2025 04:12 GMT
Lord Darius in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Lord Darius in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 20, 2025, are out. The title includes daily puzzles and is extremely loved by League of Legends fans. To get all the questions in this game right, you must really know about the champions, along with several of their aspects.

The Quote puzzle in the 1171st edition of LoLdle is:

"Another game of snake and mice."

Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1171st edition (September 20, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 20, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Vel'Koz
  • Quote: Cassiopeia
  • Ability: Renekton; Bonus: Passive (Reign of Anger)
  • Emoji: Neeko
  • Splash Art: Darius; Bonus: Lord Darius

The Classic LoLdle solution of September 20, 2025, is Vel'Koz. Today's Quote puzzle is tied to Cassiopeia, a champion popularly utilized in the current Midlane meta in League of Legends.

Afterward, the answer to the Ability question is Renekton's Passive ability, known as "Reign of Anger." The Emoji puzzle shows Neeko, while the Splash Art has Darius' Lord skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, Briar
  • LoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, Rammus
  • LoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, Taliyah
  • LoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, Soraka
  • LoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, Varus
The answers to the 1172nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 21, 2025.

