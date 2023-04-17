Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games in the esports industry. The title has garnered its highest player count with the release of Season 16: Revelry. Fans were very excited to get access to the new and improved Class system and the return of Olympus back to the map pool. Launched in season 7 of Apex Legends, Olympus has been quite a fan-favorite map.

With some bug fixes and changes, it is finally back in the map pool and fans are overjoyed. With the map being back in rotation, it is only fair for new and returning players to have access to some of the team compositions that work best on Olympus.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Apex Legends' 3 best Legend compositions to dominate ranked games on Olympus in Season 16

Apex Legends @PlayApex ICYMI: Olympus is officially back in rotation, both in pubs and Ranked.

Olympus serves as a great map that features a balance between being open and spread out, as well as close-knit enough to make it action-packed. Featuring a variety of high-tier loot POIs, it makes for a very popular choice in the map pool for people to queue in. With the map returning back to the rank ladder, here are some of the team compositions that can help you grind your way to becoming the Apex Predator:

1) The Aggressive Stack

The Aggressive Stack in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and edited by Sportskeeda)

Octane, Bloodhound, and Pathfinder make for a terrifying and very aggressive team composition in Apex Legends. With Pathfinder’s recent buff to his ultimate ability, the team has no issues rotating across the map. The trio calls for high-paced gameplay, with a lot of instantaneous decision-making in the mix.

With Bloodhound’s scanning abilities, the trio can push any isolated team or target and earn themselves easy kill points, helping them rank up. With adequate game sense and mechanical skills, this trio can plow through the entire lobby, securing kills with every third-party or team fight they engage in.

Octane’s Jump Pad and Pathfinder’s Zipline not only help them engage but also, provide an easy escape route to reset and steamroll the next team.

2) The Hybrid Composition

The Hybrid Composition in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and edited by Sportskeeda)

Olympus’s architecture, layout, and map design in Apex Legends do not promote a very defensive playstyle. While Controller Legends do have their moments to shine, however, holing up in a building isn’t the most reliable tactic to win games or to get better at the game.

The hybrid defensive composition consisting of Rampart, Horizon, and Wraith works great for Olympus. Each Legend has their own skillset and utility, filling up all the gaps in the kits of the other. Horizon’s vertical mobility, Rampart’s ability to hold down an area, and Wraith’s potential to traverse horizontally across the map without taking damage make for a very balanced team.

The best part about this composition is its ability to switch between adopting an aggressive playstyle, while also being able to switch to a defensive one when the team needs to reset. Players who wish to be more aggressive can frequently use Horizon’s ultimate, Black Hole as an engaging tool to poke some damage into their enemies.

With the initial damage done, the team can quickly close in using Wraith’s Dimensional Rift and eliminate enemies with quite a lot of ease. Rampart’s tactical and ultimate abilities serve as a great means to protect her team and ward off other teams.

3) The Zone Composition

The Zone Composition in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and edited by Sportskeeda)

The zone composition in Apex Legends usually consists of Legends that can gather early information about the closing ring and position accordingly. The primary focus of this composition is to secure a great spot early on to sustain for the latter half of the game, earning handsome placement points and late-game kill points (KP).

Caustic, Wraith, and Crypto form a great team to dominate ranked on Olympus as a Zone team in Apex Legends. Caustic’s class perk to be able to scan for the upcoming zones, paired with Crypto’s utility to recon an area, gives the team a plethora of knowledge to help them strategize their moves. The team is also supplied with Wraith’s ability to help them reposition and get out of sticky situations.

What differentiates a good zone team from a great one is the decision-making factor on when and where to take engagements. Zone teams are rewarded handsomely for their patience, only if they know how to capitalize upon the opportunities that are served to them. Caustic is great at holding down space and both Crypto and Caustic’s utility is amazing late-game. With enough proficiency and experience, players can easily stack win after win with this composition.

Anyone picking up Apex Legends this season can try any of these compositions on Olympus and see what their gameplay feels like. While this list by no means guarantees a 100% win rate, players can experiment and find what’s best while using these compositions as their base build.

The game offers a variety of ways to be played. It is entirely up to the players to find out what playstyle and composition suits them best. However, if you do have trouble figuring it out, feel free to try any of these out until you find one that suits your needs.

Poll : 0 votes