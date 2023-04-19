Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that has been skyrocketing in popularity with each update. Although over four years old, the community and the game's developers have been on a constant grind to make it feel fresh and easy to access. Apex Legends is largely popular with veterans and newbies alike thanks to the thrill the battle royale title offers.

The adrenaline rush offered by the game is often considered unparalleled to any other. It instantly hooks anyone with a thirst for constant action and fast-paced gameplay.

Apex Legends' 3 best Legend compositions to dominate ranked games on Storm Point in Season 16

Apex Legends Status @_ApexStatus Maps in S16 will be Broken Moon, World's Edge and Storm Point.



Ranked maps will also rotate every 24 hours next season, instead of one each split. Maps in S16 will be Broken Moon, World's Edge and Storm Point.Ranked maps will also rotate every 24 hours next season, instead of one each split.

With the introduction of the latest map pool system in Apex Legends, players can now queue for a certain map that switches over every 24 hours. Storm Point has been in rotation for two splits, and it's only fair that players get access to some of the best team compositions that can be used to dominate this map in the ranked playlist.

This article looks at three of the top team compositions that we believe will help you quickly climb up the ladder and reach your desired rank.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

1) Versatile Trio

The Versatile Trio in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Valkyrie, Wraith, and Seer make up the versatile trio of Apex Legends to rank up in Storm Point. With the ability to recon, reposition, and deal crowd-control effects, this trio shines in Storm Point.

Valkyrie’s utility in this team comp is most valuable whenever making cross-map rotations. Skyward Dive allows all three of these Legends to get out of a sticky situation. Paired with her passive ability, which lets her recon as she soars in the skies, it allows them not only to have safe drops during the start of the game but also whenever they use Skyward Dive.

Wraith is a solid entry fragging Legend. She has the ability to quickly evade enemy fire by phasing into the void and repositioning safely. Wraith’s passive ability warns players if the enemies have her team in their sights. It can be proactively used to turn fights in their favor.

Her ultimate ability, the Dimensional Rift, provides the team with great utility. Wraith can reposition her entire team seamlessly whenever they’re in unfavorable situations.

Seer is one of the best Recon Legends in the game. His ability to seek out heartbeats ensures that the team is never caught by surprise. His tactical reveals anyone within their effective range and cancels out their healing, allowing the whole team to capitalize on them. Furthermore, his ultimate, Exhibit, is very versatile in its use and can often turn the odds of a fight in their favor.

2) The Aggressive Stack

The Aggressive Stack in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Octane, Horizon, and Wraith make up one of the most aggressive stacks in Apex Legends. All three highly mobile agents call for extremely high-paced fights. The synergy each of these Legends provides to each other, despite their selfish kits, is impeccable.

Each Legend fills in for whatever the other lacks. Wraith and Octane’s lack of vertical mobility is compensated for by Horizon. This stack has incredible potential in the right hands. The key factor in dominating games with this trio relies entirely upon a player's game sense, their proficiency with the Legends’ abilities, and finding the correct means to synergize a well-planned attack.

Each Legend alone is well equipped to take selfish fights and quickly get out of a jam. But when they combine their abilities to execute a strategy, the trio can swiftly wipe out any team.

3) Dynamic Defense

The Dynamic Defense in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Rampart, Wattson, and Octane make a great trio for Storm Point ranked in Apex Legends. While it can be argued that buildings aren’t that suitable for Wattson to fence up, Rampart helps overcome that gap and makes the team’s defenses impenetrable.

When playing this composition, focus on the dynamic aspect of the team’s kit. Rampart’s Amped Walls can not only be used to provide cover but also to deal extra damage to opponents.

Paired with Octane’s Jump Pad, the trio can easily wipe teams out after doing enough damage. Their ability to swiftly reset as Wattson lays her Generator and her Fences down makes them perfect for engaging against third parties.

The versatility of this duo to hold down areas and also seamlessly charge at opponents makes them a great choice to queue ranked in Storm Point. Rampart and Wattson can combine their tactical abilities to make any room almost unimpregnable and fortified. Furthermore, the chaos they can create with a combination of their ultimates is a sight to behold.

Creativity is rewarded handsomely in a game like Apex Legends. While our choices for Storm Point are ideal to pick and queue for games, players’ skills and decision-making in different scenarios often dictate whether the tides are in their favor or not.

Players can also experiment with other Legend options, swapping one for the other to find a better playstyle that can help them win ranked games.

