Apex Legends' 3 best weapon loadouts for ranked on Olympus in Season 16

Even four years after its release, Apex Legends remains one of the most popular first-person battle-royale games. Each new season brings a fresh wave of players to the game, hungry for the fast-paced, chaotic action Apex Legends provides. While adding new weapons makes the game more interesting, overpopulating the weapon pool will hamper the health and balance of the game. Along with overhauling the entire class system, Season 16 also introduced several adjustments to the weapons.

Some weapon load-outs will undoubtedly be more potent than others, even though most weapon combinations can be beneficial in some way in Apex Legends.

Flatline and Volt S.M.G. and 2 other ApexLegends' great weapon load-outs for ranked Olympus in Season 16

Released in Season 7 of Apex Legends, Olympus features a diverse terrain and architecture fit for various weapon choices. The release of Season 16 has made quite a few balance changes to the weapon meta. Let us take a look at three of the best load-outs players can use to dominate their ranked games in Olympus:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

1) R301 and Peacekeeper

R301 and Peacekeeper in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

R301, despite its recent nerfs in Season 16, remains a tremendous all-around assault rifle in Apex Legends. Packed with a high rate of fire and decent damage per second, it excels as a primary A.R. The R301's strength lies in its ease of use. The gun features mild recoil and is an excellent pick for beginners and veterans. It has the potential to shred through enemies in short and medium ranges.

The Peacekeeper is an excellent shotgun to fashion as a secondary with an R301. The gun deals a considerable amount of damage at close range. It has a feature to charge up the shot. Charging the Peacekeeper up tightens the spread and shoots a slug-like shot, perfect for shooting at enemies who move out of its effective range.

This combination is often a staple for most Apex Legends players. The versatility of the load-out allows players to adapt to a variety of playstyles without having to worry about a weapon disadvantage.

2) Sentinel and C.A.R. S.M.G.

Sentinel and C.A.R. S.M.G. in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

The Sentinel is a bolt-action sniper rifle. The recent buff for the Sentinel makes it a great option to use on Olympus in Season 16. The Sentinel deals a base damage of 70 to the body. It can also be excited using a shield cell, increasing its damage output by 35% for 120 seconds. Shooting every bullet after amping up depletes the charge by 15 seconds. Olympus' architecture gives players a significant advantage in picking up a sniper. The damage output of the Sentinel creates a ton of space for the team to excel in team fights.

The C.A.R. S.M.G. serves as a great secondary to a sniper rifle. C.A.R.SMG'ss versatility in swapping ammo types between heavy and light makes it incredibly versatile. Despite its recent nerf, it remains solid. It is the perfect pick to supplement a weapon such as the Sentinel.

3) Flatline and Volt S.M.G.

Flatline and Volt in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Flatline is a powerful weapon in the assault rifle class. It packs a powerful punch and is arguably one of the best weapons in its class. The Flatline has a more brutal recoil to control, but it outperforms the R301 in all ranges upon mastery. It also has exceptionally great hip-fire accuracy, which is helpful in certain situations. The gun performs its best in medium-long engagements, and Olympus' design is the perfect scenario for it to shine.

Though Flatline has decent hip-fire accuracy, having an S.M.G. as a secondary to deal with close-range combat is best. The Volt S.M.G. uses energy ammo, barely has any recoil, and is an all-around great S.M.G. to pair with the Flatline. Though it doesn't fashion the highest D.P.S., it deals consistent damage in short and medium ranges.

Another perk of using the Volt is that the gun barely has any fall-off as an energy weapon. Flatline can easily be substituted for the Volt as the primary weapon if there's a shortage of heavy ammo during the end game. Olympus' map design allows players to pair a variety of weapons in their load-outs. The ultimate key to winning gunfights is being the better player. Players taking the time to learn the spray pattern and recoil would have an advantage over those who don't. For anyone who wants to try a new load-out, this list is the perfect start for you to explore new weapon combinations and dominate your ranked games.

