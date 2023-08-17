Apex Legends Season 18: All Recon Class Legends tier list

Apex Legends boasts a varied roster of 24 Legends, with four of them playing a vital role in the game's Recon Class. Being one of the original classes born with the inception of the game, the Recon Class has since been revamped with the release of Season 16: Revelry. This tier list will feature a comprehensive run-down featuring the best Legends in the Recon class of Apex Legends in Season 18.

You will be able to form an educated opinion and pick the Legends who are perfect for competing in the current meta of the Season.

All Recon Class Legends in Apex Legends ranked from worst to best

The addition of Class Perks has improved all Legend Classes in Apex Legends. These little additions have been great quality-of-life changes, providing you a pinch of more utility to be used on the battlefield. Our tier list will divide the Legends into four different categories, namely:

C-tier : The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18.

: The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18. B-tier : Situationally useful Legends who still have some presence in Season 18.

: Situationally useful Legends who still have some presence in Season 18. A-tier : Legends who provide great utility on the battlefield.

: Legends who provide great utility on the battlefield. S-tier: These Legends are currently meta in the Recon class and will help you dominate their games.

C-Tier

Vantage

Despite being a Recon Legend, Vantage arguably brings very little to the table. Her recon potential only exists as far as being able to gauge enemy shields, and whether they are in a full stack or not.

While she lacks bringing utility on the teamwork front, Vantage excels at being a great Legend for solo queuers. Her Tactical and Ultimate abilities are both centered around herself.

Vantange's playstyle definitely serves those who prefer to work alone, and for those who play like that, she is a great Legend. However, considering teamwork an essential part of Apex Legends makes it hard for her to qualify beyond C-tier.

B-Tier

Crypto

Crypto is undoubtedly one of the strongest Legends in Apex Legends. However, with Season 18's relentlessly aggressive meta, he falls short of being useful in the current Season. Crypto's playstyle revolves around organizing calculated, methodical and slow pushes. His recon abilities rely a lot on him being immobile, and on the drone.

While it doesn't seem like much, the manpower disadvantage makes it very difficult for teams to survive in Apex Legends Season 18. As discussed above, to have a man disadvantage when a three-stack aggresses upon you almost ensures an instantaneous team wipe. For these reasons, he ranks low on the B-tier of our list.

He can still be made viable, for the amount of information he can recon is parallel to none. However, this situational pick doesn't warrant him as a meta Legend for Season 18.

A-Tier

Seer

Seer has drastically fallen off the meta chart with his recent nerfs in Season 18 of Apex Legends. He remained in an overpowered state for too long and has inevitably been nerfed to serve as a balanced Legend in the game.

Despite the nerfs, Seer remains a great Recon Legend in Apex. His utility provides impeccable information and has the potential to provide crowd-control effects on enemies. Furthermore, his ultimate ability, Exhibit, is one of the best in the game, providing you with the ability to track enemies in a certain radius.

While the community may now consider him weak after the nerfs, Seer arguably is quite a high-ceiling character. With persistent practice, you will be able to master his mechanics and be a menace on the battlefield.

S-Tier

Bloodhound

Surpassing Seer on the meta charts, Bloodhound is back on track to being the absolute best Recon Legend in Apex Legends for Season 18. Being extremely beginner-friendly, Bloodhound excels at tracking enemy teams down and hunting them across the battlefield.

Their recent rework makes them an absolutely aggressive Legend, provided they are in the right hands. Their tactical ability, Eye of the Allfather, highlights all enemies, traps, and clues in a conical radius, allowing you to be wary of your surroundings.

Bloodhound's true potential is highlighted when they use their ultimate ability, Beast of the Hunt. Perfect for aggressive pushes onto the enemy teams, Beast of the Hunt upon activation deploys a White Raven which flies toward the nearest enemy.

Scanning a White Raven during your Ultimate will overcharge it by 25% per scan and refund the tactical charge. Knocking down enemies further adds five to 15 seconds to the Beast of the Hunt timer, depending on the remainder of the timer.

It is for these reasons Bloodhound is the meta pick for Season 18 of Apex Legends, sitting comfortably at S-tier on our list. Their true potential is exhibited when you fearlessly push through enemy backlines and earn their eliminations.