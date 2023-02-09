Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event: Upcoming legend skins and final completion reward revealed

Apex Legends will celebrate its fourth anniversary with the Anniversary Collection Event that starts on February 14, 2023, along with the release of Season 16 Revelry. Featuring gorgeous in-game cosmetics, map decorations, free rewards, and a lot more, the event will be a grand one.

It will feature 24 in-game items of epic and legendary rarities. These include event-exclusive character skins, weapon cosmetics, legend as well as skydive emotes, and more.

Unlocking all 24 items through Anniversary Apex Packs, shop bundles, or by crafting materials will allow players to get their hands on an exclusive prize, an incredible reward that gamers have been requesting for a long time.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry gameplay trailer reveals upcoming legend skins and rewards for Anniversary Collection Event

With the global release of the Apex Legends: Revelry gameplay trailer, Respawn has showcased some of the character skins arriving with the collection event and has also confirmed the final reward for collecting all cosmetics as well.

Let's take a look at some of these limited-time items and bonuses that players can unlock during the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event:

DJ skins: Lifeline, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder

The anniversary trio skins for Lifeline, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder (Image via EA)

Apex Legends will celebrate its fourth birthday with special DJ skins for these legends: Lifeline, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder. These cosmetics boast a green and silver tone as well as party-themed gear, with Pathfinder closely referencing the legendary music duo Daft Punk.

Hero skins: Newcastle, Bangalore, and Wraith

The anniversary trio skins for Newcastle, Bangalore, and Wraith (Image via EA)

The legends will bring out their inner heroes with special anniversary-edition Hero skins featuring Newcastle, Bangalore, and Wraith. The items will present these characters in superhero costumes with matching cobalt blue, gold, and red tints.

Villain skins: Octane, Horizon, and Ash

The anniversary trio skins for Octane, Ash, and Horizon (Image via EA)

Where there is good, there is also evil, and Apex Legends features a trio of skins representing villains that combat heroes. These cosmetics are for Octane, Ash, and Horizon. The skins feature glowing neon green and black colors that bring out the legends' sinister side.

The Ash cosmetic will be offered as a free login reward during the event. With this gorgeous skin equipped, players can showcase the character's deadly combat skills in all their glory.

Final completion reward: 150 Heirloom Shards

The final completion reward in the Anniversary Collection Event (Image via EA)

Players were awfully disappointed when the game didn't feature a satisfying final reward during the 2022 Anniversary Collection Event. The developers have taken fan feedback into consideration and are bringing back prestigious Heirloom Shards as the final reward for the fourth-anniversary occasion.

After unlocking all 24 items in the anniversary collection, players will be rewarded with 150 Heirloom Shards. With these, gamers can unlock a single mythic cosmetic item in the game. This could be an heirloom set for their favorite legends or the three-tiered prestige skins, which include a custom finisher.

Players can also stock up on these shards for future collection events that will feature new heirlooms or prestige skins related to current or future legends.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry arrives February 14, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

