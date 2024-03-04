Apex Legends fans want "ALGS only" feature to be added in the battle royale

Apex Legends fans have taken to Reddit to demand an exclusive "ALGS only" feature to be added to the game's battle royale. In a recent Reddit post, user u/leeganz made an authentic query asking why certain features, such as the inventory overlay, have been made exclusive to the ALGS players and the observer stations.

u/leeganz, in his Reddit post, states:

"Why algs only? Why don't we get this overlay? I'm forever opening my inventory to check what I have"

Numerous community members have offered their opinions regarding this "ALGS only" feature, providing valuable insight into the question.

For a detailed brief, read below.

Apex Legends fans want inventory overlay feature from ALGS in the game

u/leeganz's Reddit post has garnered a fair amount of traction, and Apex Legends fans have provided valuable insight into their query. The inventory overlay displayed on the embedded post is an "ALGS only" feature in the game. It is available for all spectators to provide an easier means to convey what loot a player carries in their inventory at a given time.

Comment byu/leeganz from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Reddit user u/asontlex and numerous other Apex Legends fans believe that this overlay is not part of the official battle royale experience to improve a player's looting skills. Efficiently looting will not require players to consistently open and close their inventory tab, making an addition like this entirely redundant.

Comment byu/leeganz from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

A deeper dive into the Reddit post provides us with insightful comments from users, such as u/Plorby, that indicate that the inventory overlay "ALGS only" feature is only an exclusive spectator stream overlay. There is no official toggle on-off button to enable this overlay in the game, and even ALGS players do not have access to it in their tournament build of the game.

Apex Legends fans are quite disappointed since the overlay provides crucial information without having to open up any additional pop-ups in the game.

Comment byu/leeganz from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

User u/JevvyMedia said that third-party applications, such as Overwolf, which are officially allowed in Apex Legends, can be used to create a similar overlay in the game. These provide a detailed list of your inventory contents, a tab showcasing your team's damage, and other such details.

However, Overwolf and similar apps are only exclusive to PC, leaving behind console players who don't have access to such extensions.

Comment byu/leeganz from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

While most are optimistic about the addition of such "ALGS only" features in the game, others remain cynical about the increased visual clutter on the screen.

User u/AdamSnipeySnipe is strongly of the opinion that competitive battle royales should have a minimalistic UI, allowing players to focus more on the task at hand.

However, if Respawn Entertainment does decide to introduce "ALGS only" features in the game, it should remain a togglable option to appease Apex Legends fans.

For more Apex news, check these links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20