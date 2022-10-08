Apex Legends Fight or Fright Event Shop: All new legendary skins and bundles explored

Apex Legends celebrates the spookiest time of the year with the release of Fight or Fright Event. Starting October 4, the four-week long occasion will introduce some of the community's favorite game modes, including the much-awaited Shadow Royale.

The event also presents an exclusive store page that will feature your favorite characters in their spookiest avatars and the much-awaited return of the Voidwalker and Memoir Noir skins for Wraith and Pathfinder, respectively.

All skins and items available on Apex Legends Fight or Fright Event Shop

From October 4 - November 1, 2022, Apex Legends is hosting the Fight or Fright Sale with an exclusive tab on the Store page. The sale features limited-time Halloween-themed skins for your favorite legends, including those from previous Halloween events.

That being said, here are all the brand new skins available during the Fight or Fright 2022 event:

Inner Demon (Legendary Ash Skin)

The Inner Demon Ash skin bundle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash will receive her first Halloween-themed skin in the form of the terrifying, deadly and legendary Inner Demon. Inspired by Japanese folklore, the skin is a mix between a ninja and "Oni", the Japanese term for demon.

Bladed Wanderer (Legendary Seer Skin)

The Bladed Wanderer skin for Seer in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The stylish and elegant Seer will once again captivate the audience with the enchanting Bladed Wanderer legendary skin. The Seer will wear traditional Japanese armor with a silver and gold finish along with a black Japanese straw hat with golden clouds etched on it.

Steampunk Speedster (Legendary Octane recolor)

The Steampunk Speedster legendary Octane skin (Image via EA)

A Halloween recolor of Octane's legendary Clocktane skin was released during the Grand Soiree thematic event. Now with an orange and black recolor, the skin also has a few noticeable changes, especially the helmet, which has a golden skull etching.

Static Spike (Legendary Wattson recolor)

The Static Spike Wattson legendary skin (Image via EA)

With the Halloween season, Wattson gets a brand new recolor of the 'Cyber Punked' skin from the Season 4 battle pass. Recolored in black and orange, Wattson is here to shock her opponents in terrifying ways and is a must-grab skin for Wattson Mains.

So Serious (Legendary Caustic recolor)

The So Serious legendary Caustic skin (Image via EA)

Called 'So Serious', this legendary recolor skin for Caustic references Batman's iconic archnemesis, the Joker. This variant of Caustic's Killing Joke skin from the Aftermarket Collection Event references the Clown Prince of Clown with its green and purple recolor and white mask. The aesthetic symbolizes the Joker's face paint.

Deadly Teddy (Legendary Revenant recolor)

The Deadly Teddy legendary Revenant skin (Image via EA)

Last but not least, is none other than the Deadly Teddy legendary Revenant skin, a recolor of the Necro Nightmare from the Monster's Within event. Recolored with a silver and white finish, Revenant reveals his inner beast with a frightening grin and glowing blood-thirsty eyes.

Hugs Please (Epic weapon charm)

The Hugs Please epic weapon charm (Image via EA)

The last of the brand-new content is the Hugs Please weapon charm, which is a miniature version of the beast slain during the Season 13 trailer and would be turned into the 'Downed Beast' POI.

Voidwalker Flash sale (October 4-11)

The Voidwalker sale in the Apex Legends shop (Image via EA)

The Fight or Fright event also brings back the fan-favorite Voidwalker Wraith skin in her very own 'Featured' section of the Shop. The skin is only available in bundles as part of the Voidwalker set. The Shop also features Wraith's legendary finishers, emotes, bundles, epic skins and poses. Players can buy them with Apex Coins.

Memoir Noir Flash sale (October 11-18)

The Memoir Noir sale in the Apex Legends shop (Image via EA)

The featured section of the Shop will replace Voidwalker with the Memoir Noir Pathfinder skin as part of his Fight Night collection set, including his iconic voice line. As part of the sale, the Iron Haymaker finisher and 'Old Bot .New Trick' emotes are also featured along with the two epic bundles.

All previous Halloween skins make a return with Fight or Fright event (October 18-November 1)

The last two weeks will feature Halloween skins from previous Apex Legends events (Image via EA)

From October 18 - November 1, Apex Legends will bring back all of its previous Halloween legends skins as well as other spooky in-game cosmetics. The Shop will feature the following bundles:

Emerald Enchantress Wraith bundle

Wicked Harvest Bloodhound bonus bundle

Muerte Rapida Octane bonus bundle

Sweet Dreams Caustic bonus bundle

Dread Navigator Bloodhound bonus bundle

Hunter Within Bloodhound bundle

Out for Blood Seer bundle

Midnight Cipher Crypto bonus bundle

Old Town Mirage bundle

Blood and Plunder Mad Maggie bundle

Born i Blood Gribraltar bundle

Necro Nightmare Revenant bundle

Synthesis Chamber Caustic bundle

La Catrina Bangalore bundle

Dread Captain Fuse bundle

Apex Legends Season 14 Hunted is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

