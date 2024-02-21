Apex Legends all Heirlooms tier list

Apex Legends features unique Mythic rarity cosmetics called Heirlooms that change a Legend's melee weapon in the game. Over the course of four years, Respawn Entertainment has developed quite an extensive collection of Herilooms, each of which represents a Legend's personality, quips, and other interesting features.

There is less than a 1% chance for a player to draw a Heirloom from an Apex Pack, making their best bet to get a hold of this revered cosmetic by purchasing out an entire Collection Event, which features either Heirloom Shards or a Mythic rarity melee weapon.

This article will provide a detailed tier list of all the Mythic cosmetics released till late.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of all Heirlooms in Apex Legends

The following tier list will divide Heirlooms into four categories:

S tier : The S tier houses the best Mythic skins in the game. They have the most attractive features and are considered by the community to be the best-looking in the game.

S tier

Wraith's Hope's Dawn (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wraith's Hope's Dawn Wraith's Hope's Dusk Loba's Garra de Alanza Revenant's Death Grip Revenant's Dead Man's Curve Bangalore's Cold Steel

In this list, we find the most attractive pieces of melee skins ever featured in Apex Legends till Season 20. Each of these items has been crafted to perfection and features some of the best inspect animations in the game.

Each item in this list provides a great display of the respective characters' lore and their personal quips and often provides a minor glimpse into how they came to wield the given item.

A tier

Rampart's Problem Solver (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Rampart's Problem Solver Bloodhound's Raven's Claw Octane's Butterfly Knife Gibraltar's War Club Lifeline's Shock Sticks

This list of Mythic rarity melees shows a great display of artistic talent. Each item has been beautifully crafted and shows some of the most impressive particle detailing in the game. While Octane's Butterfly Knife would previously be considered under the B tier, the recent animations have definitely bumped it by a few notches.

B tier

Seer's Showstoppers (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Horizon's Gravity Maw Fuse's Razor's Edge Seer's Showstoppers

While these skins are not as popular amongst the Apex Legends community as the former collections, the B-tier skins are quite well crafted Heirlooms. One factor that makes them stand out is their in-game size. Due to their enlarged designs, these skins tend to block off a player's field of view.

However, if you are not all that concerned about your competitive performance, these skins remain quite great investments.

C tier

Valkyrie's Suzaku (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Valkyrie's Suzaku Crypto's Biwon Blade Wattson's Energy Reader Crypto's Durumi Blade

Unless you main any of these Legneds, you are better off getting different Heirlooms. These are quite clunky and feature repetitive animations.

D tier

Ash's Strongest Link (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ash's Strongest Link

Ash's Strongest Link is by far the worst Heirloom in Apex Legends' massive Mythic rarity collection. It was introduced with the Sun Squad Collection Event and has been considered by the entire community to be one of the most underwhelming and poorly designed skins in the game.

