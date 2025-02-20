Apex Legends hotfix patch (February 19, 2025): Mirage buff, L-Star nerf, and more

A brand-new Apex Legends hotfix patch was released on February 19, 2025. This update is targeted at improving general quality-of-life features in the game, balancing out certain guns, and enhancing the viability of specific Legends in the current meta.

The new season has made a huge change to Assault-class characters, and their passive ability to track enemy movement has made units like Mirage useless. Naturally, Respawn Entertainment wants to ensure that no Legend remains redundant and has rolled out a hotfix to patch the issue.

Apex Legends hotfix patch for February 19, 2025

Respawn Entertainment has rolled out the following updates with the latest Apex Legends hotfix patch for February 19, 2025:

Weapon tuning for L-Star and Rampage to 19 (was 20) & overheats slightly faster

Weapon tuning for Rampage to 29 (was 30)

Assault Class scan reduced to 2s (was 4s)

Mirage's health bars no longer appear with Assault Class Scan

Ash's Upgrades have been shuffled (double ult moved to level 3)

The Rampage and L-Star have been shredding squads thanks to the recent time-to-kill changes made to the game. They have been the meta weapons since the release of Apex Legends Season 24.

However, a minor change in the hotfix patch improves the weapon meta, and players will have improved survivability when fighting against these LMGs.

Respawn Entertainment has taken note of how the Assault-class scan was ruining the fun for Mirage players. Mirage is a character who derives utility by deploying holograms. However, the recent changes to the Assault-class passive put a spotlight on the Legend's body, making it impossible for Mirage players to juke their opponents.

The latest hotfix has reverted this, which means Mirage will now serve as one of the biggest counters against all Assault Legends in the game.

Lastly, with the newest Apex Legends hotfix patch, Ash's Legend Upgrades have been shuffled, and players will now have to choose between having either two charges to their Predator's Pursuit or their Phase Breach. This is a great way to balance the overpowered nature of the character in the game.

