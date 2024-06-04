A new wave of Apex Legends Prime Gaming drops (June 2024) have been introduced, and players are excited to get their hands on the free cosmetics offered by EA and Prime Gaming. This month's Apex Legends Prime Gaming drops include a variety of weapon-centered thematic packs and other goodies, all of which are quite easy to acquire.

This article takes a look at everything included in the brand-new Prime Gaming loot drops for Apex Legends and explains how players can unlock them for absolutely free.

What's included in Apex Legends Prime Gaming drops (June 2024)?

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest Apex Legends Prime Gaming drops include a Weapon Pack Bundle. As evident from the caption, this bundle contains an assortment of loot, all of which can be accessed by players for free.

Here's what the Weapon Pack Bundle Prime Gaming drop for Apex Legends offers the community:

AR Thematic Pack SMG Thematic Pack 1 Apex Pack 10 Battle Pass Stars

The AR Thematic Pack, or the Assault Rifle thematic pack, will guarantee a cosmetic for any of the assault rifles in the game. Similarly, the SMG thematic pack will offer players a guaranteed SMG cosmetic from the title's massive collection. However, whether a player uncovers a Legendary cosmetic or a common one is entirely luck-based.

Also read: Apex Legends will reportedly feature new Legend "Artemis" in Season 23

The Apex Pack included with this bundle is a general pack consisting of cosmetic items or crafting currency. Lastly, the 10 free Battle Pass stars will guarantee a quick level-up on the Battle Pass, prompting you to move to the next tier.

How to get Apex Legends Prime Gaming drops

The first and foremost requirement to get access to any Prime Gaming loot is to have an Amazon Prime account. If you do not have Amazon Prime, you can get a monthly subscription or a trial pack for the purposes of obtaining the Weapon Pack Bundle.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the brand-new Prime Gaming drops for Apex Legends:

Open Prime Gaming on a browser of your choice. Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials Go to the Apex Legends Weapon Pack Bundle on the main menu. Redeem it. You will get an option to link your EA account and Amazon Prime. Complete the process and authorize the connection. Redeem the reward.

Upon doing so, your in-game inventory will reflect the Weapons Pack bundle.

You might be interested in: Pro player discovers "illegal" meta comp in Apex Season 21

Expand Tweet

For more related news and guides related to the game, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback