Apex Legends will reportedly feature new Legend "Artemis" in Season 23

Leaks from popular datamining source @HYPERMYSTx on X indicate that Apex Legends will feature a brand-new Legend codenamed "Artemis" in the upcoming Season 23 update. While it's only been a few weeks since Season 21's release, datamined information indicates that a new Legend is in development and should be up and running as the ongoing season comes to an end.

This article will explore all that we currently know about the new Legend, their potential abilities, and any other related information.

Note: The information in this article has been sourced from leaks and datamined information.

"Artemis" will reportedly be the upcoming Legend in Apex Legends Season 23

Leaks about Artemis in Apex Legends have surfaced across the internet through various sources in the past year. HYPERMYSTx's latest discoveries point a finger towards a potential finalizing of the said codename to be the upcoming Legend in Season 23. However, previously, notable leakers and dataminers such as Osvaldatore and Thordan Smash uncovered game files that seem to have indicated the codename "Artemis" as a potential Legend in development.

HYPERMYSTx has clarified that currently there are no files indicative of the Legends' origin, their abilities, or any other relevant details to their kit. However, he has made a claim indicating that one of their abilities might be based on "targeting capabilities." Lore-wise, ThordanSmash, another Apex Legends content creator, speculates that Artemis might potentially be Vantage's mother, who was first showcased with Vantage's debut in Season 14 on August 9, 2022.

While the information remains datamined and sourced from leakers, the potential release date teased by HYPERMYSTx to be with Apex Legends Season 23's launch must be taken with a grain of salt. Facts regarding major releases, such as that of a new Legend, a new map, or even a map rework can only be taken for sure when backed by official sources.

That said, if the upcoming Legend is to make their way to the game in Season 23, we speculate that the upcoming Apex Legends Season 22 will feature either Legend reworks or a potential map update.

