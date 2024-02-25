Apex Legends Season 20 Twitch Drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

Apex Legends Season 20, with its debut, launched a fresh wave of Twitch Drops. With the 5th Anniversary Collection Event concluding very soon, players expect Respawn Entertainment to drop a brand-new event in the coming week. The fresh wave of new Twitch Drops, which will last for over two months, indicate that the upcoming few weeks of Apex will be quite action-packed.

This article will provide a deeper insight into all the new drops, how you can get your hands on them, and other relevant details. For a detailed brief, read below.

All Twitch Drops rewards in Apex Legends Season 20

All Twitch Drops rewards for Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This time around, players can get their hands on the following cosmetics in Apex Legends Season 20:

Wear Your True Colors Holospray Look At This Fellas! Holospray I Deserve This Holospray BLEEP Holospray Reigning Champ Holospray I’ve Arrived Holospray

How to get Apex Legends Season 20 Twitch Drops?

Expand Tweet

The new wave of Apex Legends Season 20 Twitch Drops has been available from February 13, 2024, 10 am PT and will last until May 7, 2024, 10 am PT. However, you cannot get your hands on all of these items in one go. Each Holospray reward has been categorized into certain availability blocks, and can only be redeemed by watching through the given period.

As per the official patch notes, you can get your hands on these items in the following periods:

"Wear Your True Colors" Holospray (February 13, 2024, 10 am till February 27, 2024) - Watch verified stream for 1 Hour "Look At This Fellas!" Holospray (February 27, 2024, till March 12, 2024) - Watch verified streams for 1 Hour "I Deserve This" Holospray (March 12, 2024, till March 26, 2024) - Watch verified streams for 1 Hour "BLEEP" Holospray (March 26, 2024, till April 9, 2024) - Watch verified streams for 1 Hour "Reigning Champ" Holospray (April 9, 2024, till April 25, 2024) - Watch verified streams for 1 Hour "I’ve Arrived" Holospray (April 25, 2024, till May 7, 2024) - Watch verified streams for 1 Hour

Before you invest your viewership time, you must ensure that your Apex Legends account is connected to Twitch in order to redeem these viewership rewards. You can do that by following these steps:

Open Twitch.tv on your browser. Click on your profile icon and locate the 'Connections' tab. Proceed to link your Electronic Arts (EA) account with your Twitch account. Complete the verification process and proceed through the given prompts.

After you have successfully connected your EA and Respawn Entertainment account with Twitch.tv, you will be all set to claim these rewards.

For more Apex Legends Season 20 news, check these links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline Assault Rifle skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 ||