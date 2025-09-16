Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass: All rewards, price, and is it worth buying?

The Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass was released recently with the new mid-seasonal update and introduced a list of fresh in-game items. Similar to previous trends, the battle pass comes with a total of 60 levels with rewards included in each of them. There are various weapons and character cosmetics in the pass alongside other items like sprays and even unique Skydiving emotes.

This article will highlight all items included in the new Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass rewards

Here is a list of the major rewards that will be available in the new Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass:

Level 1: Break the Mold Epic Skin (Wattson) & Mortal Membrane Epic Skin (Devotion)

Break the Mold Epic Skin (Wattson) & Mortal Membrane Epic Skin (Devotion) Level 8: Lethal Exposure Epic Skin (Volt)

Lethal Exposure Epic Skin (Volt) Level 10: State of the Art Legendary Skin (Rampart)

State of the Art Legendary Skin (Rampart) Level 16: Hex Shot Epic Skin (Prowler)

Hex Shot Epic Skin (Prowler) Level 20: Blue Collar Epic Skin (Ballistic)

Blue Collar Epic Skin (Ballistic) Level 23: Ecto Core Epic Skin (Sentinel)

Ecto Core Epic Skin (Sentinel) Level 30: Ravenous Rose Legendary Skin (Charge Rifle)

Ravenous Rose Legendary Skin (Charge Rifle) Level 32: Corrupted Core Epic Skin (Mozambique)

Corrupted Core Epic Skin (Mozambique) Level 35: Nocturnal Epic Skin (Hemlok)

Nocturnal Epic Skin (Hemlok) Level 30: Deathcap Legendary Skin (Bloodhound)

Deathcap Legendary Skin (Bloodhound) Level 42: Circuit Breaker Epic Skin (Seer)

Circuit Breaker Epic Skin (Seer) Level 43: Ice Breaker Epic Skin (Bocek)

Ice Breaker Epic Skin (Bocek) Level 50: Deadly Depths Epic Skin (Gibraltar)

Deadly Depths Epic Skin (Gibraltar) Level 54: Proton Piercer Epic Skin (Wingman)

Proton Piercer Epic Skin (Wingman) Level 60: Fatal Flower Legendary Skin (L-Star)

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass level 60 reward (Image via EA)

Also read: Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes

It is important to note that this list contains only the legend and weapon cosmetics that are included in the battle pass. The pass also contains other items, including banners, sprays, Skydive emotes, Apex Packs, and more. The items vary in rarity, with a limited number of items in the Legendary tier.

What is the price of Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass?

Here is a quick overview of the price of all the different Battle Pass variants:

Premium: 950 Apex Coins

950 Apex Coins Ultimate: INR 840 (cannot be purchased with Apex Coins)

INR 840 (cannot be purchased with Apex Coins) Ultimate+: INR 1669 (cannot be purchased with Apex Coins)

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Ultimate+ Battle Pass (Image via EA)

The Ultimate+ and Ultimate variants provide some additional items through the pass, like extra Crafting Metals. However, the Ultimate+ includes two special Legendary cosmetic variants:

Inorganic Mechanic Legendary Skin (Rampart)

Legendary Skin (Rampart) Blood O`War Legendary Skin (Bloodhound)

Is it worth buying the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass?

Yes, the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass is worth purchasing. The Premium variant of the seasonal pass has great value as it can help you obtain a large amount of cosmetics for 950 Apex Coins. If you have Apex Coins saved up from the previous pass, you can spend them to get the new battle pass and enjoy all the fresh cosmetics. However, you can also choose to simply progress through the free track and secure the limited but free in-game items.

Read more: All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

You can choose to buy the Premium version if you want to collect skins and expand your inventory. Moreover, the battle pass comes with a reactive weapon skin and some truly unique Skydive emotes for some of the legends.

