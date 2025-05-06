Apex Legends server status (May 6, 2025): Are servers currently down?

As of May 6, 2025, Apex Legends servers are currently live and operational. Earlier today, the launch of Season 25, titled Prodigy, caused brief server disruptions for some players globally. Third-party platforms like Apex Legends Status and DownDetector reported a spike in issues shortly after the update went live. However, it looks like they were addressed and resolved within approximately 30 minutes, at around 1 pm Eastern Time.

Ad

Here's everything we know about the current server status and what's new in Season 25.

How widespread was the Apex Legends outage on May 6, 2025?

It appears the outage was not that major, affecting only a few hundred gamers worldwide. The real-time graph in DownDetector shows that while there was a sudden spike in reports, it went down almost immediately. The third-party Apex Legends Status website mentions that most reports came from Steam users.

Ad

Trending

The May 6, 2025 server report (Image via DownDetector)

It looks like the majority of gamers are now able to play the new season. However, if you're still facing issues, consider waiting a few hours and restarting your system. If the problem persists, reach out to the game's technical support.

Ad

What's new in Apex Legends Season 25?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The biggest thing is the addition of Sparrow, a new Recon Legend with abilities like a passive double jump, a tactical tracking dart that reveals enemies, and an ultimate that unleashes six energy bursts. Players can access Sparrow for free during the first two weeks of the season by completing some quests.

The season also sees the return of the Bocek Bow, now enhanced to allow explosive arrows when combined with Frag Grenades. Furthermore, the fan-favorite Arenas mode is back, with a new 1v1 variant named the Arena Duels.

Ad

The ranked play has been updated to allow progression through regular matches, providing more flexibility in climbing the ranks. There are also various balance changes in both characters and weapons.

For more details, check out the official Season 25 patch notes here.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.