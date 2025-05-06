Apex Legends server status (May 6, 2025): Are servers currently down?

As of May 6, 2025, Apex Legends servers are currently live and operational. Earlier today, the launch of Season 25, titled Prodigy, caused brief server disruptions for some players globally. Third-party platforms like Apex Legends Status and DownDetector reported a spike in issues shortly after the update went live. However, it looks like they were addressed and resolved within approximately 30 minutes, at around 1 pm Eastern Time.
Here's everything we know about the current server status and what's new in Season 25.
How widespread was the Apex Legends outage on May 6, 2025?
It appears the outage was not that major, affecting only a few hundred gamers worldwide. The real-time graph in DownDetector shows that while there was a sudden spike in reports, it went down almost immediately. The third-party Apex Legends Status website mentions that most reports came from Steam users.
It looks like the majority of gamers are now able to play the new season. However, if you're still facing issues, consider waiting a few hours and restarting your system. If the problem persists, reach out to the game's technical support.
What's new in Apex Legends Season 25?
The biggest thing is the addition of Sparrow, a new Recon Legend with abilities like a passive double jump, a tactical tracking dart that reveals enemies, and an ultimate that unleashes six energy bursts. Players can access Sparrow for free during the first two weeks of the season by completing some quests.
The season also sees the return of the Bocek Bow, now enhanced to allow explosive arrows when combined with Frag Grenades. Furthermore, the fan-favorite Arenas mode is back, with a new 1v1 variant named the Arena Duels.
The ranked play has been updated to allow progression through regular matches, providing more flexibility in climbing the ranks. There are also various balance changes in both characters and weapons.
For more details, check out the official Season 25 patch notes here.
