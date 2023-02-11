Apex Legends Valentine's Day celebration: New Date Night LTM, exclusive skins, bundles, and more explored

Apex Legends is celebrating Valentine's Week with the release of a fresh duos-takeover event, Date Night. Along with this new limited mode, the game is featuring exclusive Valentine's Day-themed legend skins and Apex Packs bundles, as well as a unique legendary Bocek Bow cosmetic.

The Apex Legends Valentine's Week celebration started on February 7 and will run through February 14, concluding the 15th season in a romantic fashion. During this week, the permanent Duos Battle Royale will be replaced with the limited-time Date Night.

Apex Legends celebrates Valentine's week with new Date Night Duos mode, legendary skins, bundles, and more

Grab your special someone, pick up a stylish new skin, and hop on into Date Night mode today. Love is in the air 💘

The Apex Legends Valentine's Week celebration is the perfect time for lovebirds. It is featuring the Date Night LTM as you aim to be crowned the Apex Champions with your partner. Meanwhile, the two of you will also get a chance to obtain exclusive bundles, featuring legends Loba, Bangalore, and Valkyrie, from the Valentine's Day Sale under the Store Tab.

Just like any other takeover mode, Date Night will function as a standard Duo Battle Royale, but with a few added twists:

The Date Night Duos LTM in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Date Night features a special mechanism where any healing done to yourself, whether direct health or recharging shields, will also reflect upon your teammate if they are in your vicinity.

The mode also features a unique version of the Bocek Compound Bow called the Heart Stealer, which siphons enemy health points, healing your teammate when you deal damage to your opponents with it.

Along with this LTM, Apex Legends has also updated their shop with exclusive bundles featuring Valentine’s Theme Legends and weapon skins:

1) Valkyrie Heartbreaker Pack Bundle - 3950 Apex Coins

The Heartbreaker Pack bundle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Contents:

Legendary "Heartbreaker" Valkyire Skin

Legendary "Modern Day Cupid" Valkyrie Emote

20 Apex Packs

With the Heartbreaker Pack Bundle, Valkyrie can leave her opponents heartbroken as she soars through the skies in the legendary cosmetic. It is a recolor of the Air Orchid Valkyrie skin that was featured in the 2022 Anniversary Collection Event.

2) Bangalore V-Spec Pack Bundle - 3950 Apex Coins

The V-Spec Pack bundle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Contents:

Legendary "V-Spec" Bangalore Skin

Legendary "Playing It Cool" Bangalore Emote

20 Apex Packs

The V-Spec Pack Bundle is a must-have for any player who mains this legend. Featuring a recolor of Bangalore's Mil-Spec skin, the V-Spec legendary skin comes with a unique intro during the legend-select phase.

3) Magenta Militant Pack Bundle - 3950 Apex Coins

The Magenta Militant Pack bundle (Image via EA)

Contents:

Legendary "Magenta Militant" Loba Skin

Legendary "Blowing Kisses" Loba Emote

20 Apex Packs

Lobe is known to steal the hearts of her opponents with her grace and looks, and with the legendary Magenta Militant skin, she is here to do just that, but in a more tactical and lethal way.

4) Cupid's Arrow Pack Bundle- 1000 Apex Coins

The Cupid's Arrow Pack bundle (Image via EA)

Contents:

Epic "Cupid's Arrow" Bocek Compound Bow Skin

15 Apex Packs

The Cupid's Arrow Pack Bundle features an epic weapon skin for the Bocek Compound Bow and 15 Apex Packs. Inspired by God of Desire's iconic weapon, Bow and Arrow, the Cupid's Arrow Bocek is an animated love-themed skin with which players would surely want to aim for the heart and not the head.

5) Love Language Pack Bundle - 3950 Apex Coins

The Love Language Pack Bundle (Image via EA)

Contents:

Epic "Love Language" Universal Weapon Charm

50 Apex Packs

Express your heart's feelings with the Love Language weapon charm, which consists of two heart-shaped trinkets and features the texts "Mine" and "B my Duo." The bundle also contains 50 Apex Packs at a discounted price.

Apex Legends is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

