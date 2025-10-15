Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: 5 best Legends to use

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween is now live in-game as a limited-time makeover with nighttime scenery on the Kings Canyon map. While you can use any of the Legends to play the game, there are a few picks that can help you cruise through the matches and potentially score more wins.

Ad

This article will highlight the best Legends you can use in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The list of characters mentioned in this article is not ranked and may not cater to every individual.

What are the best legends in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween?

Here is a quick overview of the best Legends you can use in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween:

Ad

Trending

1) Revenant

Revenant is a strong pick for the Wildcard Halloween mode purely due to his agility. The tactical ability to pounce on enemies to initiate fights and third-party in ongoing team fights can help you secure a lot of damage and eliminations. Alternatively, his tactical ability can be used to get out of dangerous situations or during map rotations around the safe zones.

Revenant in Legend Locker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

His ultimate ability is great for contesting team fights and extending gunfights. It provides a regenerating shield that can be used, enabling you to survive fights for longer without having to worry about recharging the shield.

Ad

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is one of the strongest Assault characters that can initiate fights with her ultimate ability. The stun from the Wrecking Ball can provide your team with a heavy advantage during the gunfight and set you up to score some easy kills. This ability is also great to use in late zones to knock players out of the circle to deal additional damage.

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Also read: Apex Legends Raise Hell event: Mad Maggie Prestige, Reward Shop, and more

Ad

Mad Maggie’s tactical ability can be used to poke enemies behind cover or even force teams to leave camping spots. The drill ability can deal burning damage to multiple players in a range and can even be used to knock opponents who might be healing behind cover after a gunfight. Moreover, it is capable of destroying doors of buildings.

3) Fuse

Fuse is another aggressive character, similar to Mad Maggie. His ultimate ability is great for trapping enemies or deterring them from pushing into certain routes. The flames deal massive ticking damage that slows down movement speed, making enemies easy targets. While this tool is best used in open areas, you can launch it inside houses to scramble teams and deal some more damage.

Ad

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Fuse’s tactical ability comes with two charges that explode after making contact with surfaces. It is great for dishout out chip damage and breaking covers like doors and Rampart walls. Since it can be launched far, you can use it to poke enemies in your surroundings.

Ad

4) Ash

Ash, although nerfed, has some of the best mobility in the game with her teleport ultimate ability. It is a tool that can be used to get into or out of gunfights. Moreover, it can be used to quickly relocate and reposition when the zone starts to move. It is important to watch your back when taking such a teleport, as enemies can potentially follow behind you and catch you off guard.

Ad

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Read more: Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more

Ad

Ash’s tactical ability can be used to limit the enemy’s movement. While the anchoring power of the Snare has been reduced, it provides enough time for you to either knock them down or make an escape when necessary. Combined with her passive dash ability, you can make risky moves and enter ongoing gunfights.

5) Octane

Octane has had a fall in pick rate due to the arrival of more movement characters and abilities. However, he can be the perfect pick for players who prefer taking fights as soon as possible. You can use his ultimate ability to jump around and get to different locations. If you can get the wall run Wildcard ability in Wildcard Halloween, you will be even more agile and difficult to pin down during fights.

Ad

Octane in EA's battle royale (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

The tactical ability has its pros and cons, as it consumes some health to provide you with a temporary speed boost. However, you can mitigate this with the Demon path in Wildcard Halloween to get health regeneration when dealing damage to enemies. All of these factors combined can make Octane a viable choice for the limited-time mode in Apex Legends.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.