Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: 5 best Legends to use

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween is now live in-game as a limited-time makeover with nighttime scenery on the Kings Canyon map. While you can use any of the Legends to play the game, there are a few picks that can help you cruise through the matches and potentially score more wins.
This article will highlight the best Legends you can use in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The list of characters mentioned in this article is not ranked and may not cater to every individual.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
What are the best legends in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween?
Here is a quick overview of the best Legends you can use in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween:
1) Revenant
Revenant is a strong pick for the Wildcard Halloween mode purely due to his agility. The tactical ability to pounce on enemies to initiate fights and third-party in ongoing team fights can help you secure a lot of damage and eliminations. Alternatively, his tactical ability can be used to get out of dangerous situations or during map rotations around the safe zones.
His ultimate ability is great for contesting team fights and extending gunfights. It provides a regenerating shield that can be used, enabling you to survive fights for longer without having to worry about recharging the shield.
2) Mad Maggie
Mad Maggie is one of the strongest Assault characters that can initiate fights with her ultimate ability. The stun from the Wrecking Ball can provide your team with a heavy advantage during the gunfight and set you up to score some easy kills. This ability is also great to use in late zones to knock players out of the circle to deal additional damage.
Also read: Apex Legends Raise Hell event: Mad Maggie Prestige, Reward Shop, and more
Mad Maggie’s tactical ability can be used to poke enemies behind cover or even force teams to leave camping spots. The drill ability can deal burning damage to multiple players in a range and can even be used to knock opponents who might be healing behind cover after a gunfight. Moreover, it is capable of destroying doors of buildings.
3) Fuse
Fuse is another aggressive character, similar to Mad Maggie. His ultimate ability is great for trapping enemies or deterring them from pushing into certain routes. The flames deal massive ticking damage that slows down movement speed, making enemies easy targets. While this tool is best used in open areas, you can launch it inside houses to scramble teams and deal some more damage.
Fuse’s tactical ability comes with two charges that explode after making contact with surfaces. It is great for dishout out chip damage and breaking covers like doors and Rampart walls. Since it can be launched far, you can use it to poke enemies in your surroundings.
4) Ash
Ash, although nerfed, has some of the best mobility in the game with her teleport ultimate ability. It is a tool that can be used to get into or out of gunfights. Moreover, it can be used to quickly relocate and reposition when the zone starts to move. It is important to watch your back when taking such a teleport, as enemies can potentially follow behind you and catch you off guard.
Read more: Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more
Ash’s tactical ability can be used to limit the enemy’s movement. While the anchoring power of the Snare has been reduced, it provides enough time for you to either knock them down or make an escape when necessary. Combined with her passive dash ability, you can make risky moves and enter ongoing gunfights.
5) Octane
Octane has had a fall in pick rate due to the arrival of more movement characters and abilities. However, he can be the perfect pick for players who prefer taking fights as soon as possible. You can use his ultimate ability to jump around and get to different locations. If you can get the wall run Wildcard ability in Wildcard Halloween, you will be even more agile and difficult to pin down during fights.
The tactical ability has its pros and cons, as it consumes some health to provide you with a temporary speed boost. However, you can mitigate this with the Demon path in Wildcard Halloween to get health regeneration when dealing damage to enemies. All of these factors combined can make Octane a viable choice for the limited-time mode in Apex Legends.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Apex Legends disables Accolades indefinitely
- Apex Legends will reportedly feature a Star Wars collab
- Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best Legends to use for ranked after the update
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.