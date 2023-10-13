Assassin's Creed Mirage Gilded Butterflies walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Ubisoft recently launched Assassin's Creed Mirage, which has been well-received by both fans and critics. Mirage's gameplay cycle is similar to that of the first title. The game is set in ninth-century Baghdad and follows Basim, a thief-turned-assassin. Basim is also a key character in the overall plot of the Assassin's Creed franchise, especially in the modern day.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's story is told over a set of missions where Basim, a rookie assassin, must free the city of Baghdad from the corrupted members of the Order of the Ancients. There are also side quests and other content you can do while exploring the metropolis.

This guide covers one of the main quests in the game called Gilded Butterflies.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Gilded Butterflies quest objectives and how to complete

Gilded Butterflies starts immediately after the mission, A Faceless Feather. It has three primary objectives you need to finish:

Expose the Treasurer's Identity

Gain Audience with The Treasurer

Assassinate Ning, the Treasurer

The member from the Order of the Ancients named the Treasurer (Image via Ubisoft)

Gilded Butterflies is one of Assassin's Creed Mirage's main missions and is set in the Karkh district. After talking with Roshan during a Faceless Feather, you will be given the objective to find one of the Order members, called the Treasurer, and end their life.

1) Expose the Treasurer's identity

You must finish a few smaller objectives if you want to learn more about the Treasurer.

You can activate your eagle vision to look for clues as you enter the Bazaar. There are three ways to gather the clues.

Speak to Kong and do a favor for him Visit the foreign merchant Eavesdrop on the mysterious woman's conversation

Give Kong what he wants (Image via Ubisoft)

Speak to Kong and do a favor for him:

Talk with the merchant named Kong. He will ask for you to steal a specific plate for him. After the conversation, you should head to the objective marker. You will come across a room with a breakable wall. You will notice a moveable shelf in the room. Drag it to the scaffolding and climb it to find oil jars. Pick them up and throw them down at the breakable wall.

Climb down after demolishing the wall and drag the shelf to the opposite room. Place the shelf against the wall next to the objective marker. Climb it to get to the plate Kong desires. Return it to Kong, and he will, as promised, provide you with information about two women.

Visit the foreign merchant:

The second clue (Image via Ubisoft/Gaming with Abyss)

Again, use your eagle vision and locate the merchant. Talk with him and inspect his goods to learn more about the object the Treasurer wants.

Eavesdrop on the mysterious women's conversation:

Find the two ladies Kong mentioned (Image via Ubisoft/Gaming with Abyss)

Eavesdropping on certain NPCs is essential to an investigation in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Locate the two women from earlier and sit on a nearby bench to begin an eavesdrop. They will leave in a few moments to another site. Follow them quietly.

When they come to a halt near a room, sit on the bench outside and continue to listen. After the conversation, Basim can talk to one of the women to figure out his target.

2) Gain audience with the Treasurer

Finally, you can experience what those grandiose markets of the Silk Route are all about (Image via Ubisoft)

The Treasurer is a unique target in Assassin's Creed Mirage. You may take them out quietly. However, before taking their life, you must first get close to them.

You can head towards the objective marker and attend the auction. You have an option to bid on the object the Treasurer desires, a hairpin. If you choose to bid, you can obtain it for 650 Dirhams. Check this guide to learn more about farming Dirhams in Assassin's Creed Mirage. You can alternatively steal the hairpin from the merchant who will buy it.

After you've obtained the hairpin, proceed to the objective marker to find your target. You will only get an audience after you have an ivory coin brooch in your possession.

You can activate your Eagle Vision and find the highlighted merchant. She will give you the location of the brooch. Head towards the location, and you will see a guard patrolling the gate. Use your sleep dart from the blowpipe on him and sneak into the building. Find your way up and use the bars to reach the room where the brooch is.

There will be two guards. Wait for them to finish their conversation and then dispatch them stealthily. Take the brooch and head to the Treasurer's location.

3) Assassinate Ning, the Treasurer

Assassinate your target (Image via Ubisoft)

Do not engage any guard once you are inside the building where Ning, aka the Treasurer, resides. Once you meet with Ning, a cutscene will play.

After the cutscene, you will have a prompt to assassinate your target. After Ning is silenced, make your escape. Use smoke bombs and time your takedowns of guards, as they will be on high alert. Once you are in the clear, the mission will end.

This concludes the Gilded Butterfly mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage. As for the completion rewards, you get three skill points and a bloody Heron Feather.

You can either continue with the primary quests or unlock the views for easy navigation throughout the map. Here's a guide to all the viewpoints in Assassin's Creed Mirage.