Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete A Garrison to Dismantle quest

After completing the Dismantling One by One quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next task is to defeat Imagawa Tomeji in the A Garrison to Dismantle quest in Claws of Awaji. While he will be alone during the fight since all of his captains are dead, taking him down will still be a hassle. Defeating Tomeji will unlock prominent rewards and also the next part of the Claws of Awaji story.

Ad

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the A Garrison to Dismantle quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A Garrison to Dismantle quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: Walkthrough

Find Tomeji

Talk to Konatsu near the Sumoto castle (Image via Ubisoft)

After neutralizing all 14 captains in the Dismantling One by One quest, reach near the Sumoto Castle. It is located in the western part of Awaji Island, in the Sumoto region.

Ad

Trending

Next, go to the outer segment of the castle and talk to Konatsu. She will then let you know that Tomeji will be alone on the battlefield due to all of his captains being defeated. At the end of the conversation, choose the option "Fight as Yasuke."

Although you can opt for Naoe, playing as Yasuke will allow you to deal more damage to Tomeji while taking a few hits without worrying about the health bar.

Ad

When you've selected the fighter, the boss battle against Tomeji will begin.

Also read: How to skip time in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Defeat Tomeji

Use the abilities to deal great damage (Image via Ubisoft)

Tomeji's attack pattern contains a range of combos, including the red attacks that you cannot parry or block, and the blue attacks that you can counter. The main focus of this fight should be patience, as you must strike at appropriate times and avoid attacking aimlessly.

Ad

Ensure to dodge Tomeji's unblockable attacks, and if you correctly time the dodge, he will become vulnerable. Afterward, land several strikes and wait for the next opportunity again. Also, look for his blue-marked combo, which you must parry consecutively to execute a counterattack.

Strike after Tomeji's heavy ground attack (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the best times to strike Tomeji is when he performs a specific combo, where he lands a heavy strike on the ground. He takes some time to recover, which makes him exposed to your attacks. Whenever his shield gets broken, he takes a lot more damage than usual.

Ad

Additionally, appropriately employ the abilities, particularly the ones that cause Tomeji to fall to the ground. Then you can execute a ground attack to deal a hefty amount of damage. I used Kanabo's Spine Breaker ability, which was extremely helpful in defeating Tomeji.

Also read: How to complete Way of the Bo quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

When Imagawa Tomeji gets defeated, the A Garrison to Dismantle quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji will come to an end. You will also receive 5000 XP, 3 Mastery Points, Knockdown on Combo Ender (Engraving), and the Boneshaker (Legendary Kanabo) as rewards.

Ad

Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadows articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.