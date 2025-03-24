Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get Final Hearing trophy

"Final Hearing" is a Bronze trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It is quite easy to get and is one of the 43 Bronze achievements/trophies available. The latest title from Ubisoft has two playable characters, Naoe and Yasuke. Some of the trophies are exclusive to only one of these two characters. For example, you need to play as Yasuke to unlock the Final Hearing achievement.

This article will guide you on securing this trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to get Final Hearing achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To unlock this Bronze achievement, you will need to locate and go to a Gear Vendor. From here, you have to buy any weapon with a "bleed buildup" effect. For Yasuke, these weapons can be acquired from Merchants, but keep in mind that their inventory changes every season. You can also get such weapons automatically as quest rewards or by looting chests.

You will need to visit a Gear Vendor to get weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The most difficult part of unlocking the achievement is already done. Now, you just need to use this newly unlocked weapon to kill any enemy. However, before you kill them, you need to perform a finisher using the bleed buildup effect. There's something to pay attention to during this bit — when you try to kill the enemy, the red blood drop icon should be full before you make your last move.

As soon as you manage to complete this achievement, you will see a prompt on the screen conveying that the Final Hearing achievement has been unlocked.

Despite it being a Bronze trophy — generally considered the least valuable and easiest to acquire — unlocking this achievement is crucial if you want to get your hands on the Platinum trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Similarly, if you are aiming for 100 percent completion, once again, getting this trophy is extremely important.

