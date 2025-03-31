Assassin's Creed Shadows: Old Kofun guide

The Old Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows is located in the Izumi Settsu region and boasts prominent rewards to collect. Although finding all the chests in the Kofuns is quite difficult, implementing some tricks will make the process easier. Furthermore, the Old Kofun is not restricted, so you can freely explore the area.

This guide highlights the correct pathways and the chest locations of Old Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Old Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Location

Old Kofun's location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Old Kofun is accessible relatively early in the AC Shadows story. It is located in the Izumi Coast area, in the Izumi Settsu region. It is on the east of Sakai, and the closest viewpoint to fast travel is Mount Kongo.

While there are many chests you can loot in Old Kofun, opening the main chests will grant you the following rewards:

Amaterasu's Blessing (Legendary Trinket)

1000 XP

1 Knowledge Point

Note: You must use Naoe for this journey into Old Kofun. Additionally, make sure to light up all the lamps that you will find along the way.

Old Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows: Walkthrough

Loot the chest and crawl through the opening (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After entering the Old Kofun, keep going forward to reach an open area where you can find the first small chest. Open it to obtain Elegant Tanto of Wonders (Rare Tanto). Crawl through the gap in the southwest and follow the pathway.

Use the grappling hook to reach the other side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After a while, you will find an area with water in front. Use Naoe's grappling hook to reach the other side and go down the stairs. At the end of this path, you will find a chest containing some Hemp Cloth, Oakwood, and Mon.

Pass through the small gap in the northeast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Turn around to see a small gap in the northeast. Pass through it and jump into the water. Press the Dive button on your respective controllers and proceed to the path in the northeast. Get out of the water at the end to reach another open area with water in front.

Drop into the water and dive to find a small chest featuring Leather, Oakwood, and Hemp Cloth. When done, climb up to the spot where you previously jumped from. Afterward, use Naoe's grappling hook to reach the opposite side.

Take the path going southeast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After a few steps forward, you will find a different path in the southeast. Follow that pathway, use the stairs to go up, and utilize the grappling hook to reach the other side. There, you can loot another chest to obtain the Silent Bow of Wonders (Rare Bow).

After that, you can drop into the water to reach the previous location where you took the southeast path. Now, instead of going in that direction, take the path going northeast.

Crawl through the hole in the northeast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

At the end of this path, you can find a small hole to the northeast. Crawl through it and proceed forward to arrive at a large open area with water in front.

Clear Old Kofun and get notable rewards by looting the main chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Swim to the other side, climb up, and just ahead, you will find the main chest of the Old Kofun. Open it to get the rewards mentioned previously.

After looting the chest, pass through the small hole in the southeast to exit the area easily. Proceed forward, climb up the rocks, and use the grappling hook to reach the top. Then, follow the path going southeast to reach an area with a roadblock.

Throw a Kunai at the explosives to clear the path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

However, there are some explosives that you can utilize to clear the path. Throw Naoe's Kunai at the explosives, and follow that pathway to reach the initial location. As you move to the southeast, you can exit the Old Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

