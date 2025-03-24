Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Ember (Kabukimono)

Ember (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a target that you'll need to hunt down in the game's rendition of Feudal Japan. Apart from an expansive open world and a gripping narrative that you can progress through, the game also has a bunch of side quests that see you assassinating specific targets. One of these involves a mysterious organization known as the Kabukimono.

Read on to find out how you can defeat a Kabukimono member called Ember in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide to defeating Ember (Kabukimono) in Assassin's Creed Shadows

What is The Kabukimono?

The Kabukimono (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Kabukimono is a mysterious organization that houses eight targets you need to locate and assassinate. This quest will be available in Izumi Settsu, the very first province you visit in the game. It will be located southeast of the Nishinomiya Shrine. Talk to the NPC Shin'nyo with a quest icon above him to start the hunt.

Locating and defeating Ember

Ember's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Ember (Kabukimono) is one of the targets that you'll need to assassinate to progress in the quest. If you're not near it, teleport to the Osaka Kakurega. From there, move west in a straight path. You'll find the burnt building that was mentioned in one of the hints there. It lies just before the water line that separates the western part of the area.

The cart will be filled with these red explosive barrels (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once there, you'll find Ember roaming with his ronin guards nearby. You can try to fight them all but there's an alternative way to kill him from range. There will be a cart with explosive barrels nearby. You can either lure the group to it or wait until the patrol passes by and then use your kunai to blast the targets to kingdom come.

Ember (Kabukimono) in Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Considering you won't fight him head-on, it is better to stick to the shadows and make sure no one notices you. If spotted, you'll be forced into a challenging fight that might not go your way.

