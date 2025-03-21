Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Mirage: Similarities and differences explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest installment in Ubisoft's long-running open-world action-adventure franchise, set in feudal Japan. The game follows two protagonists — Naoe and Yasuke — as they get embroiled in a web of politics against a mysterious order. It's predecessor, Mirage, is a prequel to Valhalla, and tells the origin story of Basim in the dense city of Baghdad. The title aimed to be a return to roots for the franchise, taking inspiration from its initial entries.

This article compares Assassin's Creed Shadows with Mirage, highlighting their numerous differences and similarities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Similarities between Assassin's Creed Shadows and Mirage

1) Core gameplay loop

Both titles feature good doses of stealth and combat (Image via Ubisoft)

Considering Shadows and Mirage are part of the same franchise, it makes sense that they follow the same core gameplay loop the IP is known for.

Both are action-adventure games with a focus on exploration and action. Stealth and combat are important elements in these installments (even if Mirage leans more on the former). Stealth is all about silently dispatching enemies. Combat, on the other hand, is largely melee-based, seeing you clash with enemy units on open ground.

2) Open world

Both games feature unique open worlds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows and Mirage feature open worlds. This means once players get free reign, they can explore any in-game area and do as they please, whether it's trying to defeat enemy outposts or finding different collectibles. The titles see you trying to explore the world and get familiarized with it by synchronizing waypoints.

3) Character cosmetics

Bring some fashion into the game's regions (Image via Ubisoft)

Shadows and Mirage allow players to customize their characters by unlocking unique outfits.

Mirage's wardrobe is low on number, but each unlockable purely cosmetic "Costume" has its own distinctions with some sets direct homages to its previous titles, like the Ezio Revelations or Altair costume. But it's wardrobe is expanded by a number of "Outfits" that also affect Basim's stats.

Meanwhile, Shadows is filled with different armor sets that affect your appearance along with stats. But Shadows also lets you customize visuals, meaning you can get the same buffs while being able to change how the armor looks.

Differences between Assassin's Creed Shadows and Mirage

1) Setting

Shadows is set in a beautiful yet ruthless era of Japan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in the much-awaited era of Feudal Japan, when Shoguns and warlords were in power. The narrative starts in 1579, a period when groups like Portuguese traders and Christian missionaries started to spreading their influence. The narrative is filled with intricate politics, with many important characters part of it, including the warlord Oda Nobunaga.

Mirage is set in Ninth-Century Baghdad, during the golden age of the Abbasid Caliphate. It's set a decade before its predecessor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's narrative, which takes place during the 870s AD. Mirage's campaign sees players get involved in conspiracies connected to an organization called the Order of the Ancients.

2) Protagonists

Basim in Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

(Note: This section contains minor spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows)

Assassin's Creed Shadows lets players control two different protagonists. Naoe is a nimble, silent ninja who embarks on a quest against a mysterious organization called the Onryo. Yasuke is an African Samurai skilled at melee combat and ends up working for Oda Nobunaga. Players can actively switch between these two characters, similar to Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Mirage focuses on a single character, Basim ibn Is'haq, and his journey of becoming a member of the Assassin Order. The narrative explores the origins of the man and how he became the person players later see in Valhalla. Basim is nimble, agile, powerful, and skilled, allowing players to engage in both stealth and melee combat.

3) Playtime

Shadows will take over a massive chunk of your time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadow is an open-world RPG in the similar veins of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. It features a vast open world filled with tons of side content to do, including numerous optional quests. It is a game meant to be played for a longer duration. Beating its main quest will take you a minimum of 35 to 40 hours.

Mirage is a linear and shorter experience. Modeled after the classic games, it aims to provide a much tighter experience. While it still has an open world, its scale and ambition are much more reserved, allowing players to experience the title's main narrative in around 16 hours. This can be a godsend for gamers who cannot sit for long sessions due to other time commitments.

