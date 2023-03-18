Astral Horizon god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023) 

Destiny 2's most notorious Kinetic Shotgun, Astral Horizon, is back with this week's Trials of Osiris. Players can expect new perk combinations in the new edition of this Aggressive Framed Shotgun, as it can still pack quite a punch against Guardians. The archetype allows the weapon to spread the pallet shot, leading to one-shot kills in the Crucible.

This article showcases the best perk combinations in Astral Horizon for both PvP and PvE. While the weapon is strongly recommended for usage within the Crucible, it can also do a decent job in PvE.

Like other Aggressive Framed Shotguns, Astral Horizon consists of high Impact damage, as well as low Range and Handling. This is one of the few reasons players should look for specific roles to make the weapon unstoppable against opposing Guardians.

Best perk combinations on Astral Horizon for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) Usage and how to get the weapon

To unlock focusing on Astral Horizon, players will need to have the weapon unlocked within their Collection. One of the best ways to do this is by upgrading the Saints' reputation to 16, which will drop a curated version of the Shotgun alongside Slideshot and One-Two Punch.

Those with the previous versions of Astral Horizon unlocked in their Collections will also be able to focus on the weapon. Each version of the Shotgun will require players to spend one Trials Engram, 20,000 Glimmers, and 25 Legendary Shards.

As mentioned earlier, players will notice this Aggressive Framed Shotgun performing exceptionally well in PvP compared to PvE. While part of the reason is the base Impact damage, the archetype itself fires with a spread pallet, further increasing the chance of landing every shot on a Guardian.

As opposed to a Destiny 2 Precision Slug Framed weapon, Astral Horizon can easily one-shot kill a player in their body, as it doesn't require a headshot. For PvE, certain perks such as One-Two Punch and Cascade Point are viable options against bosses and elites.

2) PvP god roll

Astral Horizon Destiny 2 PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Guardians must have the four perks mentioned below in their Astral Horizon for the Crucible, as having anything else downgrades the weapon's performance against other players.

The following perk combinations will bring out the best performance from the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Shotgun:

Full Choke for tightened barrel and less pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for extra range on the weapon.

Surplus for increased Handling based on the number of charged abilities.

Opening Shot for increased Range and Accuracy with the first bullet of the magazine.

While Full Choke and Accurized Rounds need to be constants in a good Astral Horizon, perks such as Threat Detector, Killing Wind, and Swashbuckler can also work in the Crucible.

3) PvE god roll

Astral Horizon Destiny 2 PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Players can either choose to clear adds or deal increased damage to bosses and elites in Destiny 2 PvE. Either way, Astral Horizon isn't the wisest choice for PvE usage, especially in high-tier activities. However, the following perks can be put together for those looking for a more melee-focused load-out:

Full Choke for a tightened barrel resulting in less pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Pugilist for melee energy with kills.

One-Two Punch for increased melee damage after hitting an enemy with every pallet of the weapon.

Cascade Point and Threat Detector can also be used for improved damage and Handling.

