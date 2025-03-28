Atomfall Skethermoor Entrance mission walkthrough (Interchange chapter)

The Skethermoor Entrance mission in Atomfall is crucial if you are following Dr. Holder's main storyline. There are five interchange entrances, and Skethermoor is one of them. You first get to know about this when Dr. Holder asks for your help inside the village church. This interchange entrance is only accessible from the Wyndham Village and has protocol guards around it.

Interestingly, you can pass through the Skethermoor entrance without any interference. The guards, despite their imposing presence, do not obstruct your path, allowing you to progress in the region.

This article covers the Skethermoor Entrance mission walkthrough guide in Atomfall.

Interchange: Skethermoor Entrance mission walkthrough in Atomfall

Finding the interchange entrance (Direct approach)

Skethermoor entrance map coordinates (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The Skethermoor entrance is located at coordinates 36.3E, 77.5N in Wyndham Village. This region can only be accessed through the village and is situated in the southern part of the map. If you follow Dr. Holder’s main quest, then after retrieving Sample One, he asks you to help Dr. Garrow escape from Skethermoor prison. This is where you will first interact with this entrance.

Talk to Alf Buckshaw

The other way to know about the interchange entrance is by interacting with Alf Buckshaw. He is a bartender at Grendel's Head Pub, located at coordinates 34.3E, 79.2N. This is also the place where you can find one garden gnome.

Enter the pub and interact with Alf. He will start the conversation by introducing himself and asking what he can do for you.

Talk to Alf Buckshaw (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Now, there are various dialogue options that you must select correctly to get the information about the interchange. Below are the dialogues that you must choose:

Select the “ What are you offering? ” option so he can inform you about the drinks and entertainment available at the bar.

” option so he can inform you about the drinks and entertainment available at the bar. Select the “ How did the Village get to be like that? ” option for which he tell you the Nazi’s invasion story which you can skip.

” option for which he tell you the Nazi’s invasion story which you can skip. Choose the option “ But you don’t know what it was that caused the quarantine? ” and he will reply that he doesn’t know.

” and he will reply that he doesn’t know. Ask, “ Can you get your hands on any B.A.R.D. equipment? ” to which he will respond by reprimanding you and telling you to keep your voice down, as nothing brings the soldiers down on you faster than talking about this.

” to which he will respond by reprimanding you and telling you to keep your voice down, as nothing brings the soldiers down on you faster than talking about this. Finally, select the Bargaining dialogue option, and he will tell you about the Signal Redirection and ask you to talk to Nora, who hides out in her barn on Skethermoor. He eventually marked the Skethermoor entrance on the map.

