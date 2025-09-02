Augusta vs Iuno in Wuthering Waves 2.6: Who should you pull for?

Augusta and Iuno are two new Resonators featured on the Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners. Both are amazing characters, but they play different roles within the team. One is a proper on-field DPS unit that deals significant damage, while the other is a support that can buff a party member's DMG and provide healing.
Unfortunately, obtaining both characters may be difficult for many, as the gacha currency is quite limited. This article will briefly cover Augusta and Iuno's abilities and help you decide who you should pull in Wuthering Waves 2.6.
Wuthering Waves: Augusta's and Iuno's abilities overview
Augusta
As mentioned previously, Augusta is an Electro main DPS unit that deals an insane amount of damage, and most of it is considered Heavy Attack DMG. Luckily, there are several characters, such as Iuno, Morteffi, and Phrolova, who can buff Heavy Attack DMG.
Furthermore, you can also use Yinlin, as she buffs Electro DMG. Thanks to this, Augusta has plenty of flexible team options. Additionally, the great Ephor can summon shields to protect herself, which is pretty good.
Augusta also has a unique ability that allows her to stop time, including timers in endgame content, using her enhanced Resonance Liberation. During this time, she can deal a decent amount of damage without interruption.
Also read: Best Augusta build guide in Wuthering Waves
Iuno
Iuno is a support that can do a bunch of stuff. She can provide healing, which scales with her ATK, so it also allows her to deal a decent amount of damage. Meanwhile, Iuno's Outro Skill buffs Heavy Attack DMG, so she is supposed to be used with Augusta and Jiyan.
Iuno can also provide stackable DMG Amplification from her Forte Circuit. However, this is only good for Resonators who can stack up to 10 shields, which is impossible for any character in the game, other than Augusta.
This makes Iuno's team options highly restrictive. On top of that, the priestess can create a shield, but it is exclusive to her and cannot be passed on to the other teammates.
In short, Iuno, in her primary role, is best used with Jiyan and Augusta because of her heavy Attack DMG buff. But even then, her max potential can only be brought out when paired with the Ephor of Septimont. While Iuno can also deal decent damage, it isn't enough compared to other proper DPS units.
Augusta or Iuno – Who should you pull in WuWa 2.6?
Augusta is the better option among the two in Wuthering Waves 2.6 simply because she is an amazing damage dealer who is easy to play and has a lot of good team options. Additionally, the only two other Electro DPS units are outdated, making the Ephor highly valuable for Electro-related content.
If you don't have Jiyan and are not interested in playing Augusta, there's no reason to pull Iuno, unless you like her as a character or desperately need a healer.
