Fortnite: Aura Skin price and varients

Fortnite has been featuring beautiful cosmetics and in-game emotes, since a long time. It features a wide variety of character skins and weapon wraps to choose from. Many of these skins are very popular and even recognized by people who do not play the game. One of those skins that are gaining popularity worldwide is 'Aura Skin'.

This skin was released back in Season 8 and has been the fan favourite ever since. Many fan-based illustrations have been made on this skin by the Fortnite community.

Had a poll on insta on who I should draw next and the lucky winner was Aura! ☺️💰



Aura belongs to @fxntasyfull!!#fortnite #fortniteart #fortniteaura pic.twitter.com/nna3FSWP1d — Ash (@doodlertheash) September 21, 2019

Aura Skin is used by many Fortnite professional as well as sweaty players which makes it distinct from any other skin in the game.

For the players who still couldn't grab this beautiful skin, do not worry as the skin is available for purchase in Fortnite now.

Price and available variants of Aura Skin

The skin sits comfortably at the price of 800 V-Bucks. There has been no significant increase in the price despite being the community's favourite skin in the game. Here is the default version of the skin:

Aura Skin in Fortnite

This skin is undoubtedly very charming to see and has a light happy feeling to it.

There is a guild skin as well which is supposed to be the male counterpart of the Aura Skin in Fortnite. Here is the default version of the skin:

Guild Skin in Fortnite

This skin looks very handsome as well. It has a rocky and climber vibe to it. Overall, this skin is a must-buy skin as well.

What are the variants of these skins?

There is a variant to both of these skins and they make the default version look even more fantastic than before.

These skins are an elite addition to the existing skins which makes them even more appealing to the Fortnite community.