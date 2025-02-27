Avowed: Best Giatta companion build

Avowed has a handful of recruitable companions throughout your journey in the Living Lands, each with unique abilities, personalities, and classes. In this article, we will take another look at Giatta, an animancer with great healing abilities, and a core member of your party. While customization features for companions are limited, there are a few ways for you to make the most of it.

There are a few ways for you, the player, to adjust and optimize your companions, such as selecting the best upgrade for their primary enchantments. This guide will cover her best skill upgrades and who to pair this companion with.

Best companion build for Giatta in Avowed

Giatta is a dedicated healer with not much offensive capability in the game (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

When you first meet Giatta in Avowed, she will give you a few assignments before she fully joins your party. Like every recruitable companion, Giatta has four abilities that can be upgraded with companion points. This is another point system where you can acquire points to spend on your companion's abilities; however, these are much harder to come by than your average skill points for your envoy.

There is no way for you to reach the maximum level for your companions, considering points are limited, and you can't give them better gear, such as weapons or armor, but you can change their appearance with no gameplay benefit.

Best specialty and upgrades for Giatta

Giatta's skill tree can be overwhelming, but this guide will narrow down all of the best options (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

When you recruit Giatta to the party, she has two starting abilities and unique properties. The first is called the Spectral Jolt, a fixed ability with no possible ways to upgrade or improve the effects. Giatta can create spectral essence generators, which can come in clutch when you are inside dungeons looking for worthwhile loot.

Here are all of Giatta's abilities and our recommended upgrades:

Purification

Purification is the second starting ability that grants all party members a 25% recovery of lost health during battle. As a dedicated healer, you can expect to use this ability more often than opening your inventory to use healing items like potions. The base effects are already impressive, but you can double the effects if you go for the Boosted Essence upgrade.

Instead of only 25% health recovery, you can give your allies 50%, which is a much more compelling option than other upgrade paths. This can save your party from a world of pain and come in handy if things are going south for your group.

Reconstruction

This ability is a clever way to make Giatta fight for her allies' health. As a medicine woman, Giatta only resorts to violence if she is left with no choice. This ability is more of a trade-off with a strike regenerating health. You should go for the critical restore upgrade since this can give injured allies below the 20% mark a helping hand.

Other upgrade paths offer temporary benefits, like an overshield for allies with maximum health. However, this is unnecessary and extremely overkill, especially for overpowered allies. Reconstruction is great but Critical Restore could be better and more efficient.

Acceleration

Giatta is in the wizard class and can do more than heal her allies. With her exceptional sorcery skills, she can grant other party members a boost in attack speed, especially while in combat. This ability has a short duration and an acceptable cooldown time, but cooldown times are shortened with the time shift upgrade.

This companion is not the heaviest hitter, and she could give party members a fighting chance by speeding up their cooldown time.

Barrier

Like purification and reconstruction, the barrier ability grants party members a temporary health burst. Health is wealth, but combat can get tense once the ability runs out of time. With the medic shielding upgrade path, any ally affected by this ability can keep whatever health they accumulated.

Best companion to pair with Giatta

Kai is built differently, literally (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While Giatta can rest at the back of the party to conjure healing abilities and other protective spells, it would make sense for another party member to be on the front lines and take the most damage while dishing out his fair share. Kai is under the fighter class, but he has a heart of gold and a fun personality.

You should always watch out for your healer and ensure their protection. Giatta's abilities can keep the party afloat by healing them, and she shouldn't be on the offensive to avoid painting a target on her back. With Kai as the second companion, he can take the fight straight to the enemy with you and Giatta covering him.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

