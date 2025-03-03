Avowed lore recap: How many gods are there?

In the world of Avowed, gods are not just distant figures of worship but also powerful entities that shape existence. The game is set in Eora, a realm where divine beings influence nature, fate, and the cycle of life and death. Unlike other fantasy settings, Eora’s mythology revolves around a pantheon of twelve gods, each with distinct domains and roles.

Ad

These deities reside in The Beyond, an ethereal plane from which they govern the natural and supernatural forces of the world. The gods are central to the lore of both Avowed and the Pillars of Eternity series, affecting everything from societal structures to individual destinies.

Some oversee creation and industry, while others embody war, secrets, or destruction. Understanding them provides deeper insight into Eora’s history and the forces that drive its conflicts.

Ad

Trending

The gods of Eora in Avowed

1) Abydon

God Abydon in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ Obsidian Entertainment)

Abydon is the god of technology and machinery. He is the embodiment of progress and is often shown next to Magran, the goddess of war, as her weaponry is created by him. In Dyrwood, the Crucible Knights, which is a smithing guild, pay their respect to Abydon by adding a band of iron to every piece of armor they smith.

Ad

Also read: All Unique greatswords in Avowed, and how to get them

2) Berath

Berath is the deity of life and death as well as the endless reincarnation termed as The Wheel. When a soul departs the body, it passes through The Beyond and upon taking its new form, re-enters the realm. This makes Berath associated with gateways, implying the crossing of different stages of life.

3) Eothas

God Eothas in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ Obsidian Entertainment)

Eothas possesses a remarkable significance in The Wheel along with Berath. As the divine being of light and redemption, he aids people during their endeavors in death and life. Eothas is believed by many to affect how a soul is reborn through devotion.

Ad

4) Galawain

Known as the father of all monsters, Galawain is the god of the hunt and wild creatures. He is believed to have crafted the most dangerous beasts that epitomized both the hunt and the fight for survival.

Also read: Avowed: 7 best Unique weapons you can get in Dawnshore

5) Hylea

Hylea is the goddess who is considered to have dominion over the sky, creativity, and inspiration. She is worshipped by artists and dreamers who are on the lookout for inspiration, as she is often visualized as a beautiful lady adorned with a cloak made of living birds.

Ad

6) Magran

Magran is the goddess of war and fire and is easily one of the most terrifying creatures. She is often portrayed as a burning woman warrior brandishing destructive weapons. Her following consists of soldiers and battle priests, many of whom consider themselves powerful in her name, carrying firearms and grenades as symbols of Magran's power.

7) Ondra

Sailor praises Ondra for safe passage across the sea (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ Obsidian Entertainment)

Ondra, the goddess of the sea, is a mysterious and tragic figure. Legend has it that she is in love with the moon and constantly leaps from the ocean in an attempt to reach it. This endless pursuit is said to cause the tides to rise and fall as well as devastating events like tsunamis.

Ad

Also read: All voice actors from Avowed and where you know them from

8) Rymrgand

Rymrgand, also called the "Beast of Winter," represents decay, destruction, and the inevitable end of all things. Unlike Berath, who governs the cycle of life and death, Rymrgand focuses solely on death and oblivion. He brings plagues, famine, and the slow erosion of existence.

9) Skaen

Skaen, known as "The Quiet Slave," is the god of secret hatred and festering resentment. He is often portrayed as a mutilated, ghoul-like figure covered in wounds. Skaen serves Woedica, the exiled queen of the gods, cowering in her shadow as he plots revenge against those who oppress the weak.

Ad

10) Wael

Wael is the god of mysteries, dreams, and illusions. He embodies the unknown and is often depicted as a shifting mass of countless eyes. His followers seek enlightenment through hidden truths but must navigate deception and secrecy to find them.

11) Woedica

Goddess Woedica in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ Obsidian Entertainment)

Woedica was once the most powerful of the gods, meant to rule over Eora’s pantheon. However, the other gods turned against her and stripped her of her power, branding her "The Burned Queen." Despite her exile, she remains a formidable force, associated with vengeance, law, and divine justice.

Ad

12) Sapadal

Sapadal is the newest addition to the pantheon and the goddess of the Living Lands. She plays a special role in Avowed, as she is the deity responsible for granting the protagonist their Godlike status.

Also read: Avowed Background choices, explained

The gods of Eora are not distant, passive beings — they directly intervene in mortal affairs. Some inspire devotion and faith, while others instill fear. Their influence extends beyond religion, shaping politics, war, and even the fundamental laws of nature.

Ad

In Avowed, players will likely encounter characters whose lives and beliefs are shaped by these gods, and their choices may challenge or affirm divine will. Whether through worship, rebellion, or personal discovery, the journey through Eora is deeply intertwined with its powerful and often unpredictable pantheon.

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.