Avowed: That Which Remains quest walkthrough

In Avowed, the side quest "That Which Remains" presents a difficult moral decision where no outcome is without consequence. Set in the Shatterscarp region, this quest involves uncovering the fate of a group of researchers who fell victim to their own experiments. As you navigate their settlement's ruins, you’ll piece together what happened, face dangerous creatures, and ultimately decide whether to help the survivors.

This guide will take you through every step of the quest.

Guide to completing the quest That Which Remains in Avowed

1) Starting the quest

Travel to Scaedlef Homestead to begin the quest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

To start the quest, visit Scaedclef Homestead, north of the Ancient Lakebed and east of Eagle’s Reach. When you arrive, you'll notice a ruined building with a hole in the roof. The entrance is inaccessible from the ground, but you can climb onto the fence next to the door and jump up to reach the roof.

2) Get the Flame-Eaten diary

You have to find the Flame-Eaten diary inside the house (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Inside, you’ll find a corpse carrying the Flame-Eaten diary, which details a failed experiment and hints at the presence of a hidden laboratory. This diary isn’t required to progress, but it provides useful background information.

Once you have it, exit the house and head toward a sign in the distance. Nearby, a cave entrance is blocked by a metal grate. Use an ice spell or an ice-based weapon to break the grate and enter.

3) Find the well key

The tunnel leads to another ruined house, where you’ll find the research house key inside. Take it and head back outside, where you’ll encounter fire-based creatures. Defeat them and then continue to the larger laboratory building and use the key to unlock the door.

Inside, you’ll find various supplies, including the Spindlewalker shield on a table and a chest containing Awakened Adra and other valuable resources. More importantly, there's a Well Key on the back wall; grab it and head to the settlement’s well, which you can now unlock.

4) Exploring Scaedclef Grotto

Explore Scaeldef Grotto (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Jump down the well to enter Scaedclef Grotto, where you’ll navigate through tunnels filled with Crystal Eater spiders and a Crystal Eater. After dealing with them, you have two options:

Follow a path leading upward.

Break a weakened wall in the back corner using an explosive barrel.

Either route will bring you to the deeper parts of the grotto, where you’ll find a cage containing people infected with Dreamscourge. Unlike other threats, these individuals won’t attack you. To the right of the cage, a narrow passage leads to another chamber, where three non-infected researchers — Maegild, Tobin, and Fewen — hide from the Steel Garrote.

5) Make a choice

Maeglid and Fenwe during the quest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Once you speak to the researchers, they explain that they were studying the Dreamthralls, who were once their colleagues and loved ones before the infection took hold. Now, they are trapped and hunted, and the researchers offer different solutions to their predicament.

Maegild insists that the only way to move forward is to kill the Dreamthralls, ensuring they can convince Captain Wymgar that the settlement is no longer a danger. Tobin, on the other hand, suggests securing provisions from Eagle’s Reach so they can hide until the Steel Garrote loses interest. Fewen, believing they are doomed either way, asks you to kill her as an act of mercy.

6) Possible outcomes

You have to convince Captain Wymgar (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

If you agree with Tobin, travel to Eagle’s Reach and speak with Captain Wymgar. He will agree to send provisions, ensuring the researchers’ survival. This decision earns you 900 Gold and 434 XP.

If you side with Maegild, return to the cage and kill the Dreamthralls. Since they don’t resist, the act feels grim, but Maegild believes it is necessary.

Afterward, you can either tell the researchers to go to Eagle’s Reach, where Wymgar will take them in, or accept Fewen’s request and kill her. Either choice concludes the quest, granting 900 Skeyt and 434 XP.

If you choose to kill Fewen, you will receive no extra reward beyond 434 XP, as the researchers believe their situation remains hopeless.

This quest presents a challenging moral dilemma where no decision feels completely right. Whether you prioritize mercy, survival, or pragmatism, your choice will shape the fate of the researchers. However, regardless of what you decide, the outcome of "That Which Remains" has no major impact on Avowed's larger story.

