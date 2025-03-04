Avowed: Face Your Fears quest guide

In Avowed, the Face Your Fears quest leads you to Ryngrim’s Domain, a place filled with mystery and danger. Your goal is to restore a shattered statue by locating its missing parts, each hidden in treacherous locations. Along the way, you’ll navigate through Shark’s Teeth, face eerie challenges, and eventually encounter Ryngrim.

This guide will take you through the journey, ensuring you find the hand, heart, and head needed to complete the statue and uncover the secrets that lie ahead.

Face Your Fears quest walkthrough in Avowed

Before heading to Ryngrim’s domain, ensure your weapons and armor are upgraded. Most enemies you encounter will be of Exceptional Quality, with some even reaching Superb +2. So, it is best to have your gear upgraded to at least Exceptional +1 or +2.

Choose Yatzli as your first companion

Meet Yatzli before starting the quest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

You need Yatzli for this quest, as she can dispel illusions. If you haven’t recruited her yet, she can be found at the Dead Swordfish Tavern in Thirdborn, usually near the cliffs by the docks.

Choose a second companion who complements your abilities. Kai is a solid choice for tanking, while Giatta provides defensive magic.

Reach Shark’s Teeth

Reach Shark's Teeth to get to Ryngrim's domain (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

The fastest route to Shark’s Teeth is to travel east from the Thirdborn party camp into the Great Sand Sea. Stay close to the northern cliffs to avoid getting into needless fights.

Look for Shark’s Mouth Beacon, a large rock formation marking the entrance to Shark’s Teeth. There are a few key locations to check on your way. An Orlan named Loata near the cliffs below Thirdborn has a Treasure Map that leads to Seafarer’s Boots.

South of Thirdborn, you can find a Chitin Band on a scourge skeleton wizard near green goop. If you stop at Broken Crown Rock, you will see Corrupted Adra, which will come in handy later on.

Find the entrance to Ryngrim’s domain

Sapadal will talk to you in a dream sequence (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

To enter Ryngrim’s domain, rest at the Shark’s Teeth party camp before proceeding. From there, head east until you find an icy illusionary barrier. Defeat the Skeletons, prioritizing the Priest. Then, use Yatzli to dispel the illusion and reveal the entrance.

Navigate Ryngrim’s domain

Use Yatzli's power to remove the illusions (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Once inside, you must pass through the Blizzard Maze. Follow the lit braziers to stay on the correct path. At the third brazier, you will find a Strangely-Marked Xaurip Spear. Later, If you give this spear to the Lost Aedyran Scout outside, he will reward you with a Draconic Charm that grants a Trinket Ability.

After making your way through the maze, Ryngrim’s spectral form will appear, introducing the Broken Statue Puzzle. To proceed, you must restore the statue by finding the missing hand, heart, and head scattered throughout the domain.

Restore the broken statue

You have to restore the statue (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Obtain the hand (Western cave)

Enter the western cave by burning brambles at the entrance. Inside, you will face a Shade, Skeleton Barbarian, and Monks. As you progress deeper, you will encounter Ruinous Blights and a Queen Crystal Eater spider. Once defeated, use Yatzli to dispel an illusion on the wall, revealing the statue's hand.

Obtain the heart (Southeastern Cave)

To reach the heart, enter the southeastern cave and burn the brambles blocking your way. Slide down into a flooded cavern, where you can loot corpses underwater.

Here, you will have to fight a Skeleton Barbarian, Crystal Eater Spider, and Skeleton Priest. After defeating them, use Yatzli again to dispel an illusion, revealing the Adra heart.

Obtain the head (Southern Cave)

The final piece, the statue's head, is in the southern cave. After burning the brambles at the entrance, you will have to fight Skeleton Rangers, Wizards, and Spiders in a tiered chamber.

Use Yatzli to dispel illusions blocking an underwater tunnel, then swim through to reach a Spectre ambush. In the last chamber, you will see a villager, but they are actually an illusion.

Take the head and return to the main plaza. With all three pieces collected, place the hand, heart, and head onto the broken statue. This will open a portal to Ryngrim’s Tower, where you must face her final trial.

Confront Ryngrim

Defeat Ryngrim's spawns (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Before stepping through the portal, eat food for health regeneration and stat boosts, as a series of battles awaits.

Inside the tower, you will face four waves of enemies before confronting Ryngrim. When you finally meet Ryngrim, she does not engage in direct combat but instead tests your understanding of her parable.

To gain access to Naku Kubel, you must reveal the secret of Sapadal, the imprisoned god. If you do this, she will be intrigued and grant Yatzli a special Grimoire, which is required to dispel the ruins’ barrier.

Exit through the statue portal, which will return you to the entrance without forcing you to walk through the blizzard again. Now, you will have to head to Naku Kubel, where you will begin the Shadows of the Past quest.

Restoring the statue and facing Ryngrim is no simple task, but with the right preparation and strategy, you can overcome the trials of her domain. Your choices in this quest have lasting consequences, particularly in uncovering the truth about Sapadal, the imprisoned god.

Your next stop is Naku Kubel, where the Shadows of the Past quest begins. The challenges ahead will be tough, but with the experience and rewards from this quest, you’ll be well-prepared.

