Battlefield V vs Battlefield 2042 - Which FPS should you play between the two?

Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042 are immediate releases in chronology, with the former being released back in 2018. Since its release, DICE took nearly three years to release the next game as they went with a different and modern theme.

Sadly for them, not much has gone right with the switch, as a year later, many still prefer to play Battlefield V.

Regarding the features, Battlefield 2042 should be the one that people might think is ahead at this point. However, the reality could not have been further as many of the promises made by EA and DICE are yet to be fulfilled. The state of the game has not improved as such, which makes the case for the 2018-released title.

It is not proper to outright claim which game is better, given Battlefield V has had its fair share of problems. Like 2042, it also had difficulties at release, and many fans were unhappy. Thankfully, one of the two has improved and stood in 2022, and there is a clear frontrunner between the two.

Battlefield V does many things better than Battlefield 2042, despite the latter being the more recent title

While there are individualities in both titles, they belong to the same series. Given the relative proximity between the two release dates, both stay relevant in today's market. While a preference for Battlefield 2042 is expected, that might not be the case.

Story

There could be only one winner in this department since 2042 does not even have the campaign, to begin with. DICE decided that they would produce a multiplayer-only title, and nobody knows exactly what the reason was.

10 months after its release, many feel there should have been a campaign like its predecessor, which might not have done much, but at least it achieved something.

The theme of Battlefield V to tell the untold stories of those forgotten in the war sounded promising on the premise. It felt refreshing when the game was released, although the overall length was not very long.

It was the first sign that there might not be a campaign in a future Battlefield game, which turned out to be true. If someone wishes for a story, there can only be one option.

Gameplay mechanics

Battlefield 2042 should have won this battle, given that it is a more recent title. One would naturally expect that any developer will improve the capabilities and capacities of a game from its predecessor. The problem, in this case, is due to the shoddy quality of the game released in 2021.

If 2042 had worked as promised, things would not have been so problematic. This has not happened, and there are still specific terrible bugs that affect several matches. Some of the implemented mechanics are irrelevant due to botched coding and terrible bugs.

Battlefield V had a problematic launch to begin with and faced similar problems. However, DICE has the luxury of time on its side, and the problems were more minor in a relative sense. This meant lesser work compared to DICE's performances were undoubtedly better, according to many fans.

Standing in 2022, the game released in 2018 stands tall and feels like a title of modern times.

Setting

This is something that will come down to the players' preferences. Battlefield V is set around iconic places of World War 2 and follows the theme strictly. The 2021 release is set in the future, as the year in its name suggests.

One thing to note is that some players feel that Battlefield 2042 does not reflect the future too well. It is down to the weapon and environment designs in particular. Nevertheless, the theme is something that will boil down to personal preferences.

Multiplayer and performance

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game, and it comes with the promise of providing a perfect experience. Unfortunately, it did not turn into a great release as the game ran from one problem to another. It has ultimately resulted in some modes like the 128-player Conquest being shelved completely.

There have been two seasons that worked to salvage certain things for the game. However, Battlefield V, which is about to complete four years, outdoes its newer counterpart. There are still many who actively play the game, and there is no doubt that the performances are better.

It makes no sense to have more modes if there are not enough players to utilize the game properly. 2042 has improved since its launch days, and the changes have been for good. However, there is still a lot more to be desired.

In conclusion

Comparing the post-launch state of both games in question might have been more accurate. After all, the state of the 2018 release was not great, and it seems that DICE has managed not to learn any lessons.

Battlefield 2042 is still being worked upon, although few are sure to what extent. There is no guarantee about its possible improvement and if some of the problems that have been there since launch will ever be resolved. Hence, Battlefield V still feels like a safer option despite being four years into its life cycle.

