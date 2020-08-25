In terms of the number of cars available to the player in GTA Online, the game can rival the very best of racing games. The collection of cars in GTA Online is absolutely enormous and can even be overwhelming for players when they look to buy a car.

No choice is objectively wrong or right when it comes to vehicles, but undeniably, there are some in GTA Online that are considerably better than others. It all comes down to personal taste, but performance should be a huge factor when purchasing a car.

The ideal car should be able to perform excellently, in addition to being visually impressive. An example of such a vehicle is the Benefactor Krieger, which is an absolute beast of a car, but also comes with a mighty price tag.

Benefactor Kriger in GTA Online

Price: $2,875,000

Top Speed: 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h)

The Benefactor Krieger is one of the most expensive supercars in the game, but the car somewhat justifies its price tag with its performance.

It is capable of thunderous acceleration with a decent top speed, but the real winner here is the amazing handling it can offer. The car is speedy and nimble around corners, making it perfect for both missions and races in GTA.

It was added to GTA Online as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update, released on September 12, 2019, during the Krieger Week event.

The Benefactor Krieger can be bought from the Legendary Motorsports website in GTA Online for quite a steep price, but the car backs it up with excellent performance.

Therefore, if its visually impressive cars, capable of good performance, that players are looking for, then the Benefactor Krieger is a decent option.