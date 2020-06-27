5 best open-world games for 4 GB RAM PC

We list out the five best open-world games that can be played on 4 GB RAM PCs.

The open-world game genre is arguably one of the best ones today.

Nowadays, open-world is one of the best genres, because of the similarities to real-life cities or countries. There are also the huge fictional expenses with regards to landmarks and the entire worlds — or even entire galaxies — to check out, depending on where you want to go on your next open-world gaming adventure. The best thing about an open-world game is that it allows you to explore freely.

GTA IV

GTA IV was released in 2008, and was the all-new version of Liberty City. Everything in the game was like a living, breathing environment inspired by New York City. In GTA IV, the map was more densely-populated, detailed and engaging as compared to San Andreas.

The GTA series was always a winner, and the thing that made it top the open-world genre was uniquely fun and awesome gameplay.

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs was released in 2012, and was developed by United Front Games and published by Square Enix. Talking about its awesome gameplay, it is an exciting combat and driving open-world game, and its action and combat fighting style can be described in one word: Wow!

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2, developed by Avalanche Studios and Eidos Interactive and published by Square Enix, was released in 2010. It comes with good music, a simple storyline and great graphics. There is also the fact that it has one of the longest open-world maps ever.

Assassin Creed: Revelation

Assassin Creed: Revelation

If you have never played a single game of the Assassin Creed series, then I strongly recommend that you do so. This title, developed and published by Ubisoft, was released in 2011.

The game continues its story of Assassin Creed: Brotherhood, and the story of Desmond Miles. Everything which makes an open-world game perfect is in this game, like the great storyline, good music, action, combat skills and awesome gameplay

Saint Row IV

Saint Row IV

A game that isn't everybody's cup of tea, Saints Row IV is still great and funny. Developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, it was released in 2013. The gameplay is full of violence, but the gameplay and beauty of this open-world game is more than commendable.