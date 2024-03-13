10 best Ashe skins in Overwatch 2, ranked

Deciding on the best Ashe skin has never been an easy task. Calling the shots and securing the dynamite, Ashe is a force to be reckoned with in Overwatch 2. Her charismatic personality and commanding presence are only amplified by her collection of unique skins. From outlaw extraordinaire to glamorous socialite, Ashe's wardrobe boasts a variety of styles to suit any battlefield.

With the addition of Faye Valentine in the latest update, the debate for the ultimate Ashe skin is at an all-time high. So saddle up and get ready to unleash your inner gunslinger because we're counting down the 10 best Ashe skins in Overwatch 2.

Best Ashe skins in Overwatch 2

Ranked as A-tier in our Season 9 Overwatch 2 Hero tier list, the leader of the Deadlock Gang in Overwatch 2 has quite a few skins that will make heads turn. Here are the 10 best Ashe skins in the game.

10) Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras skin as seen in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashe's Mardi Gras skin throws a party on the battlefield with its vibrant purple, green, and gold color scheme. Both Ashe and B.O.B. get decked out for the festive occasion, ready to revel and unleash the good times (and bullets) on the competition.

9) Prosperity

Prosperity skin for Ashe as seen in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Adorned in celebratory red and gold, the Prosperity Ashe skin ushers in good fortune. Even trusty B.O.B. gets a festive makeover, ready to ring in the new year with booming firepower. This Lunar New Year 2022 skin brings a touch of luck and prosperity to every sharpshooting showdown.

8) Winter

Winter skin as seen in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashe's "Winter" skin is a seasonal classic, perfect for bringing a festive touch to the battlefield. Wrapped in warm fur and icy blues, both Ashe and B.O.B. sport a cozy look accented with snowflake motifs, ready to dominate the competition in wintery style.

7) Tiger Huntress

Tiger Huntress skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

B.O.B. is the star of this show here and is transformed into a majestic mechanical tiger, complete with sharp claws and a fierce expression. Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year 2017 with this ferocious skin, where Ashe dons a traditional outfit with a fierce tiger motif.

6) Socialite

Socialite is one of the best Ashe skins with professional attire (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Trading in her outlaw garb for high society attire, the Socialite skin offers a complete makeover for Ashe. She dons a sophisticated outfit, leaving behind the grit for a touch of glamour. Even her loyal companion B.O.B. gets a classy remodel, making them the perfect duo for a high-stakes heist or a night at the opera.

5) Warlock

Warlock skin as seen in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unleashing her inner demon, the Warlock skin transforms Ashe into a master of the dark arts. Gone is her signature dynamite launcher, which is replaced by a gnarled staff pulsating with fel energy. B.O.B. gets a fiery makeover, becoming a hulking elemental demon ready to incinerate anyone who stands in Ashe's way.

4) Little Red

Little Red remains the funniest option among the best Ashe skins in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Giving a whole new meaning to "gunslinger granny," the Little Red skin reimagines Ashe as a tough Red Riding Hood. Clad in a red leather ensemble with armor plating, she's ready to take on the wilderness (and any Omnic foes) alongside her not-so-big-bad-wolf B.O.B., who gets a hilarious makeover complete with granny nightgown and curlers.

3) Poolside

Poolside Ashe as seen in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Beating the heat in style, the Poolside Ashe skin is a summer must-have. Released during the Summer Games in 2021, this skin has Ashe trading her signature dynamite for a super soaker and rocking a breezy poolside outfit. Ashe is ready to make a splash in this refreshing summer look with B.O.B., who gets a fitting makeover, complete with a festive Hawaiian shirt and a floater on his head.

2) Deadlock

Deadlock Ashe is a dashing skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Deadlock skin throws Ashe back to her outlaw roots. Her signature red jacket takes center stage, and her long, flowing hair adds a touch of wildness. B.O.B. sports a rugged look that screams "Deadlock posse member."

Uncontested since its release as the best Ashe skin, Deadlock has just very recently been dethroned by the space bounty hunter, who zooms her way to rank one in our list.

1) Faye Valentine

Faye Valentine is the best Ashe skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The best Ashe skin is none other than the femme fatale Faye Valentine. This recently released skin from the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration has the entire community buzzing. Ashe channels the confident and stylish Faye Valentine, complete with her iconic red jumpsuit and pistol. B.O.B. gets a rather unique makeover, sporting a look representing the bounty hunter's ship, the Redtail.

The Faye Valentine skin for Ashe is a must-have for any Cowboy Bebop fan or Ashe main, and it is a fun and flashy way to show off your love for the retro space odyssey.

