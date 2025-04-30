The best Barbarian build in Oblivion Remastered can greatly improve your combat effectiveness and help you to conclude the title effortlessly. Unlike other classes, Barbarians are aggressive and rely heavily on melee attacks. Since the game offers numerous customization options, selecting the best attributes can be challenging, especially for new players entering the RPG genre for the first time.

That said, this article highlights the best Barbarian build in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

How to create the best Barbarian build in Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered offers various options to customize your character. For the best Barbarian build, you must focus on Strength and Speed attributes, considering it's an aggressive class. Their core strength and high mobility skills make Barbarians an excellent choice for players seeking offensive opportunities right from the start.

Best Race

The best Race for a Barbarian build is the Orc. Their unique racial power, Berserk, allows you to deal double damage while taking half damage for 60 seconds each day, making them extremely powerful.

The Orc is the best option to build the best Barbarian class (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Alternatively, if you prefer a more agile Barbarian build, the Redguard is a great Race to use. Their stamina regeneration ability, which lasts for 60 seconds, makes them more effective by enabling rapid strikes exactly when you need them most. They also come with a natural resistance to diseases and poisons.

Best Birthsign

In the best Barbarian build, the Warrior is the most popular choice among players when it comes to Birthsigns. The sign grants you a +10 bonus to Strength and Endurance — two important attributes that decide your character’s combat efficiency. The Strength boost enhances your damage output and carrying capacity, while the Endurance bonus increases your health pool and health increment per level.

Warrior is the best Birthsign (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Best attributes

For the best attributes, you must focus primarily on Strength and Speed. Strength should be your top priority, as it boosts melee weapon damage output and increases carrying capacity, allowing you to wear armor while maintaining mobility. Speed is also essential in the best Barbarian build, as it determines how quickly you can cover distances in the game's vast map.

Best attributes for the best barbarian build (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Apart from Strength and Speed, consider investing in Endurance, which helps maximize your health regeneration. Since Endurance is not retroactive, it's recommended to maximize it to get the benefit throughout your entire playthrough.

Best skills

Here are the best major skills for the Barbarian build in Oblivion Remastered:

Best skills to use for Barberian (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Blunt: Primary skill for dealing damage.

Primary skill for dealing damage. Blade: Secondary combat skill.

Secondary combat skill. Block: Reduces incoming damage and enables Bash attacks against enemies.

Reduces incoming damage and enables Bash attacks against enemies. Hand-to-Hand: Acts as an emergency combat option when disarmed.

Acts as an emergency combat option when disarmed. Light Armor: A viable option for the best Barbarian build, as it increases mobility and speed, while offering solid defensive protection.

A viable option for the best Barbarian build, as it increases mobility and speed, while offering solid defensive protection. Athletics: Influence your character’s movement, allowing you to cover distances quickly while sprinting for extended periods.

Influence your character’s movement, allowing you to cover distances quickly while sprinting for extended periods. Armorer: Helps you take less damage. At a higher level, this skill allows a Barbarian to repair magical items and equipment.

Best weapons

Choosing the best weapons is crucial for constructing the best Barbarian build. The Daedric War Axe (Blunt) would be the ultimate choice for playing more aggressively. When paired with the right attributes and skill points, it becomes unmatched in effectiveness.

The ultimate weapon to use for the best Barberian build (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Interestingly, this one-handed axe also allows you to equip a shield for additional protection when necessary. If you're looking for a classic two-handed weapon, the Daedric Battle Axe would be the best option. Its immense power can instantly take down weaker enemies and give a tough fight even against the strongest bosses.

Best gear

The best gear for building the ultimate Barbarian is the Glass armor set. This set offers protection from heavy weaponry while retaining the benefits of light armor.

A still of available armors from the gear section (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Best spells

While the Barbarian class is not primarily focused on spellcasting, a few spells can offer certain advantages during combat or when exploring the map. Here are the best spells that you can consider in your build:

Best spell for Barberian (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Heal minor wound

Heal superior wound

Lighten load

Fire Shield

Flame Touch

Major life detection

That concludes our guide on the best Barbarian build in Oblivion Remastered.

