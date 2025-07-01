Best cards for Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is a First Order Hero who uses the power of the Force alongside a deadly lightsaber. He boasts powerful crowd control abilities and the potential to quickly close the gap to his target. Since this is a hero character in Battlefront 2, the loadout does not allow players to choose a primary weapon. Instead, they are required to combine three hero star cards that cater to their playstyle.
In this article, we shall take a look at the best star cards for Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Best Star Cards for Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront 2
Kylo Ren in Battlefront 2 consists of Pull, Frenzy, and Freeze abilities. These are further enhanced or optimized according to the game mode, using various star cards.
Let us go over the best Star Card setup to use in Supremacy and Galactic Assault:
- Bloodlust: Allows Kylo Ren to deal increased damage to his targets using the Frenzy ability.
- Closing In: Increases the leap distance of the Frenzy attack of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.
- Power Reach: Enhances the Pull ability by increasing its area of effect.
- Power of Darkness: Enhances Kylo Ren by boosting lightsaber strike damage after a Frenzy use.
Supremacy and Galactic Assault feature open maps with many targets in front of our heroes. Therefore, this Star Card setup focuses heavily on Kylo Ren's mobility by enhancing the Frenzy ability. Furthermore, Pull enhancements make it easy to manipulate foes with crowd control and easily farm battle points.
When playing the Heroes versus Villains game mode, a slightly different Star Card setup is required. Let's take a look at it below:
- Bloodlust: Allows Kylo Ren to deal increased damage to his targets using the Frenzy ability.
- Harsh Pull: Boosts the Pull ability to make it deal more damage to foes.
- Resilience: Offers additional damage mitigation as well as a boost to lightsaber damage; it's highly effective in this game mode.
In the Heroes versus Villains game mode, damage output as well as damage mitigation are helpful for survival. Therefore, this Star Card setup focuses on dealing a ton of damage to opposing heroes while having an ally villain close by to get an added boost to damage mitigation.
